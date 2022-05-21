Watch
Photos: 2022 Western B-C Divisional track and field meet

Photos from the 2022 Western B-C Divisional track and field meet in Frenchtown on May 20-21, 2022.

Noxon's Ricky Williams competes in the high jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Jaeli Jenkins of Shields Valley competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Charlo's Aida Cote competes in the discus at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Alexandra Stockett of Twin Bridges competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Seeley-Swan's Danielle Sexton competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Drummond's Jessie Struna competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Athletes play SpikeBall during a break at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Superior's Sorren Reese competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Anaconda's Madison King competes in the high jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Seeley-Swan's Sariah Maughan, left, and Superior's Sorren Reese embrace on the podium after the 800 at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
High jump athletes stand at the podium at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Valley Christian's Nathan Tuinstra competes in the 300 hurdles at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Pole vaulters stand at the podium at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Superior's Sorren Reese competes in the 800 at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Gardiner's Sophia Darr competes in the long jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Runners in the Western C girls 800 stand at the podium at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Bigfork's George Bucklin competes in the high jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Manhattan Christian's Shaphan Hubner competes in the 800 at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Seeley-Swan's Sariah Maughan competes in the 800 at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Athletes prepare to compete in the 100 hurdles at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Bigfork's Inga Turner, left, and Missoula Loyola's Isabelle Berry compete in the 100 hurdles at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Bigfork's Inga Turner competes in the high jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Athletes from the Western C 110 hurdles stand at the podium at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Andrew Tallon of Philipsburg competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Charlo's Tucker Love competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Valley Christian's Eyan Becker competes in the shot put at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Bigfork's Wyatt Johnson competes in the 110 hurdles at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Florence's Quinn Lue competes in the high jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Seeley-Swan's Connor Matthew competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Lima's Garet Lessley competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Harrison's Kyle Homner competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Victor's Carson Varner competes in the shot put at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Seeley-Swan's Walker McDonald competes in the shot put at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Garth Parker of Hot Springs competes in the shot put at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Bigfork's Hannah Ayers competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Bigfork's Madison Chappius competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Troy's Izzy Tunison competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Anaconda's Wilma Zedendahl competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Florence's Isabel Hartsell-Miller competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Missoula Loyola's Natalie Clevenger competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Eureka's Jadyn Pluid competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Alexis Deming of Plains competes in the discus at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Hattie Neesvig of Thompson Falls competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Shelby Beeson of Deer Lodge competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Noxon's Emily Brown competes in the high jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Noxon's Cade VanVleet at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Bigfork's Scout Nadeau competes in the discus at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Lexi Lunceford of Deer Lodge competes in the discus at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Valley Christian's Tyler Gann competes in the shot put at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Missoula Loyola's Malik Coombs competes in the long jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Florence's Kendall Boehm competes in the discus at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Valley Christian's Tyler Gann competes in the discus at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Callie Kaiser, left, and Emma Konen of Twin Bridges celebrate after the two finished first and second in the Western C high jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Runners compete in the 200-meter dash at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
High jump finalists stand at the podium at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Krymzen Dempster of Lincoln competes in the high jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Seeley-Swan's Sariah Maughan competes in the 1,600 at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Runners compete in the 1,600 at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Mission's Charles Adams competes in the long jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Seeley-Swan's Klayton Kovatch competes in the discus at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Seeley-Swan's Walker McDonald watches his discus throw at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Darby's Hooper Reed competes in the discus at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Bigfork's Hannah Ayers, left, and Anaconda's Larkin Galle compete in the 800 at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Kaden Acosta of Shields Valley competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Bigfork's George Bucklin competes in the long jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Manhattan Christian's Ethan Venema competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Jace Page of Shields Valley competes in the high jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Superior's Cassie Green anchors the 400-relay at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Emma Konen, left, and Allie Dale of Twin Bridges compete in the 100 hurdles at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Arlee's Kendall O'Neill competes in the long jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Anaconda's Cora Pesanti, left, and Bigfork's Afton Lambrecht anchor the 400-relay at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Seeley-Swan's Owen Hoag anchors the 400-relay at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Mission's Canyon Sargent gets ready to start the 400-relay at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
E.J. Puckett of Twin Bridges competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Missoula Loyola's Ridger Palma anchors the 400-relay at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Runners compete in the 400-relay at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Anaconda's Ady Hoiland competes in the long jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Victor's Canyon Parks competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Valley Christian's Asher Beaudin competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Jacopo Ceccarelli of Eureka competes in the shot put at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Missoula Loyola's Jeremiah Coutts competes in the shot put at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Harley Molendyke of Deer Lodge competes in the long jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Bigfork's Wyatt Barnes competes in the long jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022.Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

