Photos: 2022 Western B-C Divisional track and field meet

Noxon's Ricky Williams competes in the high jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Jaeli Jenkins of Shields Valley competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Charlo's Aida Cote competes in the discus at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Alexandra Stockett of Twin Bridges competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Seeley-Swan's Danielle Sexton competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Drummond's Jessie Struna competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Athletes play SpikeBall during a break at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Superior's Sorren Reese competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Anaconda's Madison King competes in the high jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Seeley-Swan's Sariah Maughan, left, and Superior's Sorren Reese embrace on the podium after the 800 at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

High jump athletes stand at the podium at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Valley Christian's Nathan Tuinstra competes in the 300 hurdles at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Pole vaulters stand at the podium at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Superior's Sorren Reese competes in the 800 at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Gardiner's Sophia Darr competes in the long jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Runners in the Western C girls 800 stand at the podium at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Bigfork's George Bucklin competes in the high jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Manhattan Christian's Shaphan Hubner competes in the 800 at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Seeley-Swan's Sariah Maughan competes in the 800 at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Athletes prepare to compete in the 100 hurdles at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Bigfork's Inga Turner, left, and Missoula Loyola's Isabelle Berry compete in the 100 hurdles at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Bigfork's Inga Turner competes in the high jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Athletes from the Western C 110 hurdles stand at the podium at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Andrew Tallon of Philipsburg competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Charlo's Tucker Love competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Valley Christian's Eyan Becker competes in the shot put at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Bigfork's Wyatt Johnson competes in the 110 hurdles at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Florence's Quinn Lue competes in the high jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Seeley-Swan's Connor Matthew competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Lima's Garet Lessley competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Harrison's Kyle Homner competes in the javelin at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Victor's Carson Varner competes in the shot put at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Seeley-Swan's Walker McDonald competes in the shot put at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Garth Parker of Hot Springs competes in the shot put at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Bigfork's Hannah Ayers competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Bigfork's Madison Chappius competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Troy's Izzy Tunison competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Anaconda's Wilma Zedendahl competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Florence's Isabel Hartsell-Miller competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Loyola's Natalie Clevenger competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Eureka's Jadyn Pluid competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Alexis Deming of Plains competes in the discus at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Hattie Neesvig of Thompson Falls competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Shelby Beeson of Deer Lodge competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Noxon's Emily Brown competes in the high jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Noxon's Cade VanVleet at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Bigfork's Scout Nadeau competes in the discus at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Lexi Lunceford of Deer Lodge competes in the discus at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Valley Christian's Tyler Gann competes in the shot put at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Loyola's Malik Coombs competes in the long jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Florence's Kendall Boehm competes in the discus at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Valley Christian's Tyler Gann competes in the discus at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Callie Kaiser, left, and Emma Konen of Twin Bridges celebrate after the two finished first and second in the Western C high jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Runners compete in the 200-meter dash at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

High jump finalists stand at the podium at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Krymzen Dempster of Lincoln competes in the high jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Seeley-Swan's Sariah Maughan competes in the 1,600 at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Runners compete in the 1,600 at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Mission's Charles Adams competes in the long jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Seeley-Swan's Klayton Kovatch competes in the discus at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Seeley-Swan's Walker McDonald watches his discus throw at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Darby's Hooper Reed competes in the discus at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Bigfork's Hannah Ayers, left, and Anaconda's Larkin Galle compete in the 800 at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Kaden Acosta of Shields Valley competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Bigfork's George Bucklin competes in the long jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Manhattan Christian's Ethan Venema competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Jace Page of Shields Valley competes in the high jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Superior's Cassie Green anchors the 400-relay at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Emma Konen, left, and Allie Dale of Twin Bridges compete in the 100 hurdles at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Arlee's Kendall O'Neill competes in the long jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Anaconda's Cora Pesanti, left, and Bigfork's Afton Lambrecht anchor the 400-relay at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Seeley-Swan's Owen Hoag anchors the 400-relay at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Mission's Canyon Sargent gets ready to start the 400-relay at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

E.J. Puckett of Twin Bridges competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Loyola's Ridger Palma anchors the 400-relay at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Runners compete in the 400-relay at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Anaconda's Ady Hoiland competes in the long jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Victor's Canyon Parks competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Valley Christian's Asher Beaudin competes in the triple jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Jacopo Ceccarelli of Eureka competes in the shot put at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Missoula Loyola's Jeremiah Coutts competes in the shot put at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Harley Molendyke of Deer Lodge competes in the long jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Bigfork's Wyatt Barnes competes in the long jump at the Western B-C Divisional track and field meet at Frenchtown High School on May 20-21, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

