Park City girls, Absarokee boys lift District 6C track and field titles

LAUREL — The Park City girls and Absarokee boys won the District 6C track and field meet Friday at the Laurel Sports Complex.

Both team races were decided on the final event of the day, the 1,600-meter relay, with the Panther girls overtaking runner-up Bridger and the Husky boys holding off runner-up Park City.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Park City girls, Absarokee boys lift District 6C titles

With Park City trailing Bridger's girls by two points entering the relay, the Panthers needed to just cross the finish line error free to ensure victory, as the Scouts didn't field a relay team. Park City finished second, usurping Bridger and finishing with 104 points. The Scouts finished with 98.

Absarokee's boys finished with 164 points, showcasing their team depth throughout the meet. The Huskies entered the relay with a one-point lead over Park City before placing first and finishing with 164 points, three clear of Park City's 161.

Full results of the District 6C track and field meet can be found here.