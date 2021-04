Park City boys, Big Timber girls win Lockwood Invite

The Park City boys and Big Timber girls claimed team titles at Saturday's Lockwood Invite at Lockwood Stadium.

Park City finished with 131 points, 18 more than second-place Harlowton-Ryegate. Big Timber's boys finished a distant third.

The Panthers were led by senior Garrett Zimdars and sophomore brother Stockton Zimdars, who grabbed the top two spots in the 100-meter dash. Garrett Zimdars also finished second in the 200, second in the 400, fourth in the long jump and ran on Park City's first-place 400-meter relay team and second-place 1,600-meter relay team.

Ben Kessler added a victory in the shot put and runner-up finish in the javelin for Park City. Stockton Zimdars swept both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, while freshman Wyatt Story won the 800-meter run.

The Big Timber girls weren't at full strength on Saturday, but the Sheepherders still had enough firepower to claim a team title.

Lea Polivkova won the long jump and 300-meter hurdles, Emily Cooley won both the shot put and high jump, and Alyssa Boshart claimed a victory in the 100-meter hurdles and a second-place finish in the 400-meter dash.

Natalie Wood won the 1,600-meter run and finished second in the 800, and freshman Kameryn Ketchum finished second in the triple jump.

Full team scores and individual results can be found below.

Team scores

Boys

Park City 131, Harlowton-Ryegate 113, Big Tmber 50, Forsyth 37, Broadview-Lavina 34, Reed Point-Rapelje 27, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 24.75, Melstone 19.75, Lame Deer 18.5, Lockwood 18, Lodge Grass 14.5, Roberts 9, Bridger 6, Fromberg 6, Custer-Hysham 1.

Girls

Big Timber 101.25, Harlowton-Ryegate 97.75, Park City 67, Absarokee 58.25, Reed Point-Rapelje 32, Forsyth 27, Melstone 22, Broadview-Lavina 17, Lockwood 15.25, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 15, Lodge Grass 14, Bridger 14, Belfry 10, Lame Deer 9, Roberts 6.5, Fromberg 6, Custer-Hysham 1.

Individual results

Girls 100 Meter Dash

1, Martin, Emmy, Harlowton/Ry, 13.07. 2, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 13.34.

3, Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass, 13.45. 4, Roberts, Dakota, Harlowton/Ry, 13.54.

5, Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 13.64. 6, Reed, Kara, Denton-Geyse, 13.65.

Girls 200 Meter Dash

1, Martin, Emmy, Harlowton/Ry, 27.33. 2, Roberts, Dakota, Harlowton/Ry, 27.78.

3, Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 27.86. 4, Reed, Kara, Denton-Geyse, 27.91. 5,

Krehbiel, Leni, Melstone, 27.98. 6, Polivkova, Lea, Sweet Grass, 28.69.

Girls 400 Meter Dash

1, Krehbiel, Leni, Melstone, 1:04.40. 2, Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass,

1:05.12. 3, Aller, Aley, Sweet Grass, 1:06.23. 4, Heggem, Raelynn,

Harlowton/Ry, 1:06.36. 5, Roberts, Dakota, Harlowton/Ry, 1:07.39. 6, Donald,

Emma, Sweet Grass, 1:08.09.

Girls 800 Meter Run

1, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 2:33.99. 2, Wood, Natalie, Sweet Grass,

2:34.95. 3, Hagl, Alexis, Harlowton/Ry, 2:41.41. 4, Frank, Abby, Park City,

2:44.20. 5, Anderson, Gracie, Harlowton/Ry, 2:49.66. 6, Kombol, Kayla,

Melstone, 2:53.83.

Girls 1600 Meter Run

1, Wood, Natalie, Sweet Grass, 5:36.86. 2, Frank, Abby, Park City, 6:00.13. 3,

Kombol, Kayla, Melstone, 6:05.23. 4, Anderson, Makenzie, Lockwood, 6:08.87. 5,

Pretty On Top, Shantell, Lodge Grass, 6:12.08. 6, McCaffree, Breelynn,

Forsyth, 6:12.09.

Girls 3200 Meter Run

1, Hoffman, Abigail, Park City, 13:10.75. 2, Pretty On Top, Shantell, Lodge

Grass, 13:38.16. 3, Anderson, Makenzie, Lockwood, 14:17.39. 4, Pretty On Top,

Tyressa, Lodge Grass, 14:49.94. 5, Glennie, Katie, Harlowton/Ry, 15:02.86.

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1, Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass, 16.95. 2, Herden, Whitney, Belfry, 17.98. 3,

Smotherman, Tristan, Forsyth, 18.05. 4, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 18.34.

5, Reed, Kara, Denton-Geyse, 18.42. 6, Schwend, Cassidy, Bridger, 19.51.

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1, Polivkova, Lea, Sweet Grass, 50.23. 2, Reed, Kara, Denton-Geyse, 50.39. 3,

Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 53.46. 4, Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 54.09.

5, Herden, Whitney, Belfry, 54.78. 6, Kombol, Kayla, Melstone, 56.57.

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

1, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' (Martin, Emmy , Roberts, Dakota , Caballero, Isa ,

Heggem, Raelynn ), 53.04. 2, Forsyth 'A' (Schiffer, Cassandra , Montgomery,

Madeline , Montgomery, Jade , Smotherman, Tristan ), 56.51. 2, Park City 'A'

(Grabowska, Leigha , Baker, Addie , Dedmore, Tasha , Deklyen, Brylee ), 56.51.

4, Absarokee 'A' (McDowell, Maggie , Campbell, Kailey , Baver, Hattie ,

Planichek, Tandy ), 56.95. 5, Lockwood 'A' (Kiel, Taylor , Hoffman, Aiyanna ,

Hassler, Kinsey , Kuntz, Gracie ), 58.40. 6, Broadview-Lavina 'A' (Tooke,

Alyson , Beckett, Callie , Tuszynski, Adeline , Monsen, Liella ), 58.97.

4x400 Meter Relay

1, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' (Martin, Emmy , Hagl, Alexis , Roberts, Dakota ,

Heggem, Raelynn ), 4:38.24. 2, Reed Point/Rapelje 'A' (Holderman, Allana ,

Ketola, Bristol , Albers, Justice , Jarrett, Loli ), 4:58.13.

Girls High Jump

1, Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass, 5-00. 2, Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, 4-06. 3,

Ketchum, Kameryn, Sweet Grass, 4-04. 3, Eleazer, Keeley, Lockwood, 4-04. 3,

Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 4-04. 3, Russell, Shayla, Absarokee, 4-04.

Girls Pole Vault

1, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, J7-06. 1, Campbell, Kailey, Absarokee, J7-06.

3, Schiffer, Cassandra, Forsyth, J7-00. 4, Walton, MaKenzie, Absarokee, J6-06.

5, Doll, Brighid, Roberts, J6-00. 6, Walton, MeKayla, Absarokee, J6-00.

Girls Long Jump

1, Polivkova, Lea, Sweet Grass, 14-06.50. 2, Dedmore, Tasha, Park City,

14-00.75. 3, Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, 14-00.50. 3, Smotherman, Tristan,

Forsyth, 14-00.50. 5, Thurston, Kelsey, Melstone, 13-10. 6, Kuntz, Jermaine,

Roberts, 13-05. 6, Caballero, Isa, Harlowton/Ry, 13-05.

Girls Triple Jump

1, Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, 31-07. 2, Ketchum, Kameryn, Sweet Grass, 30-05.

3, Hagl, Alexis, Harlowton/Ry, 29-09. 4, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La,

28-09.50. 5, Pospisil, Dylann, Bridger, 28-09. 6, Goltz, Mya, Bridger, 28-08.

Girls Shot Put

1, Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass, 31-11.50. 2, Doney, Maddy, Lame Deer, 28-03.75.

3, Feddes, Lexi, Absarokee, 27-10.50. 4, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La,

26-11.50. 5, Roberts, Nikki, Bridger, 26-10.25. 6, Mclean, paris, Lame Deer,

26-02.

Girls Discus Throw

1, Feddes, Lexi, Absarokee, 88-11. 2, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 84-07. 3,

Guffey, Siera, Fromberg, 83-00. 4, McDowell, Maggie, Absarokee, 80-04. 5,

Roberts, Nikki, Bridger, 79-08. 6, Schladweiler, Abby, Reed Point/R, 75-07.

Girls Javelin Throw

1, Frank, Abby, Park City, 97-07. 2, Hess, Cadee, Park City, 85-10. 3, Goltz,

Mya, Bridger, 85-00. 4, Bertolino, Bentley, Roberts, 83-09. 5, Montgomery,

Madeline, Forsyth, 81-05. 6, Clark, Sarah, Custer-Hysha, 80-01.

Boys 100 Meter Dash

1, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 11.78. 2, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 11.83.

3, Wester, Rowan, Forsyth, 11.84. 4, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, 12.04. 5,

Kombol, Tyler, Melstone, 12.07. 6, Kelly, Garett, Lockwood, 12.46.

Boys 200 Meter Dash

1, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 24.49. 2, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City,

24.74. 3, Kombol, Tyler, Melstone, 24.85. 4, Wester, Rowan, Forsyth, 24.95. 5,

Mcgillvary, Gage, Sweet Grass, 25.23. 6, Kelly, Garett, Lockwood, 25.57.

Boys 400 Meter Dash

1, Ferguson, Ty, Sweet Grass, 52.91. 2, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 53.57. 3,

Mcgillvary, Gage, Sweet Grass, 55.63. 4, Hiner, Romulus, Harlowton/Ry, 56.76.

5, Glennie, Angus, Harlowton/Ry, 56.83. 6, Kelly, Garett, Lockwood, 57.45.

Boys 800 Meter Run

1, Story, Wyatt, Park City, 2:15.70. 2, Blankenship, Lee, Roberts, 2:17.27. 3,

Ferguson, Ty, Sweet Grass, 2:22.15. 4, Fleming, Colter, Sweet Grass, 2:23.88.

5, Howell, Colter, Denton-Geyse, 2:26.53. 6, Clark, Trevor, Reed Point/R,

2:26.59.

Boys 1600 Meter Run

1, Emerson, journey, Lame Deer, 4:58.81. 2, White, Dai'Vyon, Lodge Grass,

4:59.89. 3, Howell, Colter, Denton-Geyse, 5:02.74. 4, Karpstein, Lee,

Broadview-La, 5:14.31. 5, Fleming, Colter, Sweet Grass, 5:22.64. 6, Russell,

Alex, Custer-Hysha, 5:23.56.

Boys 3200 Meter Run

1, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, 10:42.29. 2, Emerson, journey, Lame Deer,

10:42.35. 3, White, Dai'Vyon, Lodge Grass, 11:08.09. 4, Karpstein, Lee,

Broadview-La, 11:55.36. 5, Contreraz, Beau, Lockwood, 12:11.94. 6, Koch, Jack,

Roberts, 12:19.12.

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 17.91. 2, Wicks, Mason, Park City, 20.06. 3,

Kordonowy, Jeff, Lockwood, 21.40. 4, DeBolt, Aiden, Lockwood, 22.52.

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

1, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 45.14. 2, Gauthier, Jake, Park City, 46.80.

3, Todhunter, Jason, Harlowton/Ry, 48.02. 4, Tuszynski, Hank, Broadview-La,

48.73. 5, Kordonowy, Jeff, Lockwood, 52.19. 6, Gee, Zach, Park City, 54.20.

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

1, Park City 'A' (Stepper, Holden , Zimdars, Stockton , Gauthier, Jake ,

Zimdars, Garrett ), 46.37. 2, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' (Mysse, Johnny , Blatter,

Cole , Hiner, Romulus , Woldstad, Colter ), 47.19. 3, Sweet Grass County 'A'

(Nation, Sage , Mosness, Trevor , Mcgillvary, Gage , Shepard, Sam ), 47.96. 4,

Forsyth 'A' (Vannattan, Paden , Umfleet, Solomon , Stevens, Brayson , Wester,

Rowan ), 48.65. 5, Broadview-Lavina 'A' (Hamilton, Ethan , Sanguins, William ,

Karpstein, Lee , Tuszynski, Hank ), 49.05. 6, Lockwood 'A' (Yanzick, Quintance

, Kelly, Garett , Kordonowy, Jeff , Contreraz, Beau ), 49.70.

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

1, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' (Hiner, Romulus , Fenley, Ryan , Glennie, Angus ,

Woldstad, Colter ), 3:43.04. 2, Park City 'A' (Gauthier, Jake , Story, Wyatt ,

Bal, Ryan , Stepper, Holden ), 3:47.58. 3, Forsyth 'A' (Umfleet, Solomon ,

Thornton, Tylor , Herndon, Riley , Stevens, Brayson ), 4:16.96. 4, Melstone

'A' (Thurston, Colby , Strasszer, Abner , Stensvad, Wiley , Kutluk, Kerem ),

4:18.02. 5, Reed Point/Rapelje 'A' (Broyles, Jacob , Ray, Max , Mensik, Bobbie

, Shane, Jason ), 4:18.56.

Boys High Jump

1, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R, 5-10. 2, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, 5-08.

3, Becker, Ace, Denton-Geyse, 5-04. 3, Glennie, Angus, Harlowton/Ry, 5-04. 5,

Vincent, Kain, Denton-Geyse, 5-02. 5, Wicks, Mason, Park City, 5-02. 5,

Kutluk, Kerem, Melstone, 5-02. 5, Witt, Gage, Park City, 5-02.

Boys Pole Vault

1, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, 10-00. 2, Shields, Brody, Denton-Geyse, 7-06.

Boys Long Jump

1, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R, 19-01.50. 2, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry,

18-09.50. 3, Mosness, Trevor, Sweet Grass, 18-08. 4, Zimdars, Garrett, Park

City, 18-07.50. 5, Becker, Ace, Denton-Geyse, 18-01. 6, Kombol, Tyler,

Melstone, 17-08.

Boys Triple Jump

1, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, 40-10.75. 2, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry,

40-00. 3, Mosness, Trevor, Sweet Grass, 39-07.75. 4, Sanguins, William,

Broadview-La, 38-02.25. 5, Kombol, Tyler, Melstone, 37-09.50. 6, Stepper,

Holden, Park City, 37-02.75.

Boys Shot Put

1, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 39-09. 2, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 38-07.

3, Althoff, Zach, Bridger, 38-00.50. 4, Kombol, Tyler, Melstone, 37-01. 5,

Cowell, Ty, Sweet Grass, 36-01. 6, Bighorn, Nahshon, Lame Deer, 35-09. 6,

Brien, Jacob, Lodge Grass, 35-09.

Boys Discus Throw

1, Vannattan, Paden, Forsyth, 130-11. 2, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La,

112-05. 3, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 110-10.50. 4, Yorke, Waylon, Reed Point/R,

100-04.50. 5, Coleman, Colby, Park City, 100-03.50. 6, Umfleet, Solomon,

Forsyth, 94-04.

Boys Javelin Throw

1, Todhunter, Jason, Harlowton/Ry, 169-11. 2, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 144-01.

3, Palacios, Sal, Fromberg, 131-06. 4, Wester, Rowan, Forsyth, 115-09. 5,

Hubbard, Cannon, Forsyth, 115-07. 6, Becker, Ace, Denton-Geyse, 111-08.