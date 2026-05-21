GREAT FALLS — After two full days of competition at the Northern C divisional track and field meet, Belt's girls (112 points) and Cascade's boys (165 points) were crowned champions on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Northern C track: Belt girls, Cascade boys take team titles; 2 meet records fall

Cascade held the lead on the boys side coming in to the day and kept on winning events to take the crown.

Leading the way for the Badgers by winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes was Kegen Vanek. His marks of 11.49 in the 100 and 23.11 in the 200 contributed 20 key points. In fact, the Badgers nearly won the meet by 100, with Power-Dutton-Brady finishing in second with 68.

Additionally, the Badgers had three athletes tie for first in the high jump, as Brant Ligameri, Kameron Kakalecik and Rowan Konesky all cleared six feet.

Belt's girls scored 79 team points across Thursday's events, which was capped off by the 400-meter relay team of Morgan Heitzman, Sidney Paulson, McKenzie Pogany and Vannie Urick recording a first-place time of 4:12.80. That mark broke a meet record that had been standing since 1991.

This comes after Belt had only 33 after Wednesday's events. Destine Goodman took home the title in the 100, and the Huskies had runners place second, third and fourth in the 200.

Belt's girls were not the only ones to break a meet record on Thursday. In the boys discus, defending Class C champion Dane Grammar of Chester-Joplin-Inverness recorded a throw of 177 feet, 11 inches to break a mark which had not been touched since 1987. That throw would have also broke the all-time classification record.

For full results from the Northern C, click here.

