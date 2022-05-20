Northern C divisional track and field results: Belt leads boys and girls lead after Day 1

GREAT FALLS — The first day of the Northern C Divisional Track and Field Meet at Memorial Stadium eliminated the trials due to weather and jumped straight to some of the final events that were scheduled for Friday. Two meet records were broken, one by Belt's Lindsey Paulson and by Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap's boys 4x100 relay team. The action continues tomorrow with field events at 12 p.m. followed by the remainder of the track events at 1 p.m.

DAY 1 RESULTS

Girls Team Scores through 10 events

Belt 39, Chinook 31, North Toole County 30, Highwood 28, Chester-Joplin-

Inverness 27, Fort Benton 27, North Star 20, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18,

Geraldine 16, Cascade 14.5, Power 14, Big Sandy 11, Great Falls CC 10 1/2,

Roy-Winifred 10, Simms 6, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 4, Augusta 2, Centerville 1,

Box Elder 1

Girls 100 Meter Dash

1, Hull, Tatum, Chester-Jopl, 13.11. 2, Bucklin, Claire, North Toole, 13.26.

3, Dunham, Jenna, Fort Benton, 13.43. 4, Aron, Ellie, Highwood, 13.44. 5,

Reed, Kara, Denton-Geyse, 13.47. 6, Anderson, Mari, Great Falls, 13.60.

Girls 400 Meter Dash

1, Reed, Kara, Denton-Geyse, 1:03.22. 2, Neibauer, Hallie, Chinook, 1:04.28.

3, Madill, Hope, Great Falls, 1:05.22. 4, Paulson, Lindsey, Belt, 1:05.34. 5,

Tinsen, Trinity, Highwood, 1:05.43. 6, Seymour, Alexus, Chinook, 1:07.18.

Girls 800 Meter Run

1, Paulson, Lindsey, Belt, 2:22.84. 2, Neibauer, Hallie, Chinook, 2:31.12. 3,

Seymour, Alexus, Chinook, 2:32.91. 4, Mortag, Sophia, Cascade, 2:36.09. 5,

Davison, Sarah, Highwood, 2:38.03. 6, Worrall, Alex, Big Sandy, 2:39.64.

Girls 3200 Meter Run [Old Meet Record Christin Smith KG 1999 11:36.4]

1, Paulson, Lindsey, Belt, 11:09.41. NEW MEET RECORD 2, Terry, Anna, Chinook,

12:43.88. 3, Nau, Nikki, North Toole, 12:47.55. 4, Davison, Sarah, Highwood,

13:28.13. 5, McKamey, Kayleen, Cascade, 13:49.35. 6, Garber, Kendal, Centerville,

13:50.42.

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1, Hull, Tatum, Chester-Jopl, 16.14. 2, Bucklin, Claire, North Toole, 16.46.

3, Reed, Kara, Denton-Geyse, 16.52. 4, Wagoner, Eva, Big Sandy, 17.12. 5,

Bumgarner, Hattie, Belt, 17.19. 6, Madill, Hope, Great Falls, 17.30.

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

1, Highwood 'A' 53.21. (Lee, Nelson, Tinsen, Aron) 2, Cascade 'A' 54.34.

3, Big Sandy 'A' 54.83. 4, Belt 'A' 55.88. 5, Simms 'A' 55.93.

6, Fort Benton 'A' 56.48.

Girls Pole Vault

1, Nack, Kylynn, Fort Benton, 7-03. 2, Vick, Natalie, Power, 7-00. 3, Bodkins,

Amara, Power, 6-06. 4, Lynn, Becca, Hobson-Moore, J6-06. 5, Peterson, Laramie,

North Star, J6-00. 6, Franczyk, Samantha, Great Falls, J6-00. 6, Mazaira, Zoe,

Cascade, J6-00.

Girls Long Jump

1, Howard, Alizae, Roy-Winifred, 15-09.50. 2, Bucklin, Claire, North Toole,

15-08. 3, Hull, Tatum, Chester-Jopl, 15-07.50. 4, Allen, Kenzie, Simms, 15-07.

5, Anderson, Mari, Great Falls, 15-00. 6, Sutherland, Meiyah, Box Elder,

14-09.50.

Girls Shot Put

1, Kalanick, Cloe, Fort Benton, 36-01. 2, Gliko, Raily, Belt, 33-09.50. 3,

Rowland, Azzia, Geraldine, 33-00.75. 4, Domire, Kaytlyn, North Star, 32-06.75.

5, Mills, Dayna, Augusta, 31-08.50. 6, Lords, Danika, Belt, 30-11.

Girls Javelin Throw

1, Rowland, Azzia, Geraldine, 110-06. 2, Domire, Kaytlyn, North Star, 104-00.

3, Crowder, Lauren, Highwood, 100-02. 4, Watson, Rainee, North Star, 98-02. 5,

Wicks, Choral, North Star, 97-02. 6, Mattson, Averie, Chester-Jopl, 97-00.

Boys Team Scores after 9 events

Belt 64, Fort Benton 48 1/2, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 38 1/2, Cascade 38,

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 26, Great Falls CC 18, Chinook 14, Denton-Geyser-

Stanford 10, North Star 10, Winnett-Grass Range 5, Big Sandy 4, Simms 1,

Highwood 1, Dutton-Brady 1

Boys 100 Meter Dash

1, Triplett, Ethan, Belt, 11.37. 2, Patnode, Rhett, Hobson-Moore, 11.38. 3,

Harmon, Kyle, Chester-Jopl, 11.54. 4, Sekuterski, Caiden, Cascade, 11.68. 5,

Socorro, Mateo, Fort Benton, 11.82. 6, Inman, Braxton, Chinook, 11.85.

Boys 400 Meter Dash

1, Bird, Devin, Fort Benton, 52.69. 2, Shepard, JD, Belt, 53.02. 3,

Arganbright, Landis, Fort Benton, 53.49. 4, Gautron, Pierre, Cascade, 53.54.

5, Triplett, Ethan, Belt, 53.55. 6, Patnode, Rhett, Hobson-Moore, 54.22.

Boys 1600 Meter Run

1, Howell, Colter, Denton-Geyse, 4:46.98. 2, Jassen, Asa, Belt, 4:47.49. 3,

Jassen, Clayton, Belt, 4:49.42. 4, McKamey, Ian, Cascade, 4:53.97. 5,

Campbell, Carter, North Star, 4:57.79. 6, Noble, Cole, Highwood, 5:01.58.

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1, Shepard, JD, Belt, 16.44. 2, Tarum, Jackson, Great Falls, 16.95. 3,

Kammerzell, Bryce, Chester-Jopl, 17.34. 4, Hastings, Preston, Cascade, 17.87.

5, Jensen, Levi, Chinook, J17.87. 6, Inman, Braxton, Chinook, 18.06.

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay [Old Meet Record Chinook 2013 44.45]

1, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 'A' 44.30. NEW MEET RECORD (Swanz, Gilbert, Derks, Patnode)

2, Belt 'A' 45.18. 3, Cascade 'A' 45.29. 4, Chinook 'A' 45.32.

5, Fort Benton 'A' 45.33. 6, Dutton-Brady 'A' 46.45.

Boys Pole Vault

1, Tarum, Jackson, Great Falls, 12-06. 2, Cole, Ryder, Chester-Jopl, 12-00. 3,

Lane, Tim, Fort Benton, 11-06. 4, Patnode, Rhett, Hobson-Moore, 11-00. 5,

Smith, Justin, Cascade, 10-06. 6, Parker, Colt, Hobson-Moore, J9-06. 6,

Reimer, Teagan, Fort Benton, J9-06.

Boys Long Jump

1, Sekuterski, Caiden, Cascade, 20-07.50. 2, Byle, Dane, Fort Benton, 20-02.

3, Molyneaux, Hunter, Chinook, 19-11. 4, Derks, Carter, Hobson-Moore,

19-06.50. 5, Vogl, Bridger, Belt, 19-03.50. 6, McDowell, Carter, Simms,

19-01.25.

Boys Shot Put

1, Black, Memphis, Belt, 48-00.75. 2, Clawson, Gavin, North Star, 46-06.50. 3,

Byle, Dane, Fort Benton, 42-08. 4, Crowell, Caden, Cascade, 41-08. 5, Snapp,

Wylee, Big Sandy, 40-07.75. 6, Deegan, Ashton, Hobson-Moore, 40-06.75.

Boys Javelin Throw

1, Derks, Carter, Hobson-Moore, 161-09. 2, Ball, Colter, Fort Benton, 152-03.

3, Kammerzell, Bryce, Chester-Jopl, 147-10. 4, Dunkel, Jace, Winnett-Gras,

146-08. 5, Taylor, Cooper, Big Sandy, 142-11. 6, Bantz, Brady, Winnett-Gras,

141-07.

