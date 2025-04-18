New personal, season records hit at Great Falls Optimist girls track and field invitational

GREAT FALLS — Each spring, the Great Falls Optimist track and field invitational provides a midseason look at which athletes will be competing for Class AA individual state titles, and this year's event took place Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Throughout all of the events, new personal and season bests were recorded, with some of the more significant being Kalispell Flathead's Alivia Rinehart beating her old times in the 100-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash to win both events, while Helena High's Hazel Bishop saw an over two-second increase from her previous season best in the 400-meter dash.

Additionally, Madilyn Todorovich continues to impress, as the Helena High senior recorded an 18 feet, 6.5 inch leap for a new personal best in the long jump. She also keeps the top 300-meter hurdles time in Class AA with a 44.71 time.

For full results, click here. Highlights of the meet can be seen in the above video player.

