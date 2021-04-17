Multiple state qualifying marks hit at Sunshine Meet

Laurel's boys and girls track and field teams came away with team titles at Saturday's Sunshine Meet at the Laurel Sports Complex. While the Locomotives were presumptive favorites amongst a crowd of Class B and Class C schools, there were several athletes to hit their respective state qualifying marks.

Laurel's Jakob Webinger and Jack Waddell had already qualified in the 100- and 200-meter dash, respectively, but they came away with individual victories on Saturday. Webinger didn't lower his season-best time in the 100, finishing in 11.24 seconds. His season best is 10.96, which is currently Montana's fastest time regardless of class.

Waddell cruised to a victory in the 200, coming just shy of his season-best time. Waddell also ran legs on Laurel's 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams, which both finished first.

The Red Lodge boys finished in second on Saturday, thanks in large part to the efforts of senior Jay Jetmore. Jetmore qualified for the State B meet in the 400-meter dash with his winning time of 51.49 seconds. Jetmore also placed second in the 100, third in the pole vault and ran on both second-place Red Lodge relay teams.

Jetmore's teammates Corby Mann and Spencer Jacobsen also had individual victories at the Sunshine Meet. Both Mann and Jacobsen came up just shy of State B qualifying marks.Mann won the discus with a throw 133-00, the shot put with a toss of 41-10.50 and Jacobsen won the pole vault at 12-00.

Reed Point-Rapelje senior Chase Keating swept the jumping events on Saturday afternoon. Keating, who has qualified for the State C meet in the triple jump, came just shy of becoming a State C qualifier in the long jump. He won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 3 inches, the triple jump at 41-03.75 and the high jump at 5-08.

The Laurel girls had multiple qualifiers on Saturday afternoon as part of their team title. Gracey Willis won both the long jump and triple jump, qualifying for the State A meet in the latter with a leap of 35-01.25. Her triple jump mark is now the best in Class A to date.

A pair of 800-meter runners hit the State A qualifying standard, as Carly Cook and Grace Timm both secured a spot at the state meet in May. Cook finished first in 2:23.82 and Timm second in 2:24.66. Keeli Harris, Class A's top javelin thrower, didn't quite hit a personal best but won the javelin with a throw of 117-11.

The Laurel girls swept the relay races and qualified for the State A meet in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:09.42, the top time in Class A this season.

Big Timber's girls finished runner-up Saturday behind multiple individual champions. Junior Alyssa Boshart won the 100 in 12.92 seconds. She qualified for the State B meet and ran Class B's second-fastest time this season. Boshart also won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.86, which did not qualify for the state meet but is also No. 2 in Class B this season.

Class B's top high jumper didn't disappoint, as Big Timber junior Emily Cooley cleared 5-00 to win. Her season best is 5-02. Natalie Wood added a victory in the 1,600-meter run in 5:36.17 but just narrowly missed the State B qualifying standard. The Big Timber 4x400-meter relay team missed the State B qualifying standard by less than one second after finishing in second place in 4:20.78.

Full team and individual results are below.

Team scores

Boys

Laurel 163, Red Lodge 122, Park City 51, Melstone 35, Reed Point-Rapelje 32, Joliet 25, Shepherd 24, Big Timber 21, Roundup 16, Roberts 15, Broadview-Lavina 12, Fromberg 6, Ennis 5.

Girls

Laurel 216, Big Timber 111, Red Lodge 62, Shepherd 49, Ennis 34, Reed Point-Rapelje 16, Melstone 13, Park City 13, Roundup 8, Broadview-Lavina 2, Belfry 1, Roberts 1.

Individual results

Girls 100 Meter Dash

1, Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass, 12.92. 2, Aby, Alyse, Laurel, 13.34. 3,

Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass, 13.50. 4, Fox, Mariah, Laurel, 13.60. 5, Murdock,

Tenley, Shepherd, 13.64. 6, Ekness, Grace, Shepherd, 13.65.

Girls 200 Meter Dash

1, Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass, 27.17. 2, Aby, Alyse, Laurel, 27.66. 3,

Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 28.98. 4, Ekness, Grace, Shepherd, 29.16. 5,

Krehbiel, Leni, Melstone, 29.42. 6, Aller, Aley, Sweet Grass, 29.55.

Girls 400 Meter Dash

1, Polivkova, Lea, Sweet Grass, 1:03.57. 2, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge,

1:04.72. 3, Krehbiel, Leni, Melstone, 1:04.96. 4, Ferguson, Kailey, Shepherd,

1:05.69. 5, Erving, Madison, Laurel, 1:05.89. 6, Oliver, Addison, Ennis,

1:07.07.

Girls 800 Meter Run

1, Cook, Carly, Laurel, 2:23.82. 2, Timm, Grace, Laurel, 2:24.66. 3, Ketchum,

Kameryn, Sweet Grass, 2:32.21. 4, Erving, Madison, Laurel, 2:35.25. 5, Taylor,

Lauren, Laurel, 2:39.59. 6, Kuntz, Margot, Red Lodge, 2:42.14.

Girls 1600 Meter Run

1, Wood, Natalie, Sweet Grass, 5:36.17. 2, Cook, Carly, Laurel, 5:36.81. 3,

Timm, Grace, Laurel, 5:43.40. 4, Mourich, Andria, Laurel, 5:52.54. 5, Kuntz,

Margot, Red Lodge, 6:11.10. 6, Davidson, Gentry, Laurel, 6:12.08.

Girls 3200 Meter Run

1, Wood, Natalie, Sweet Grass, 11:57.14. 2, Mourich, Andria, Laurel, 12:26.73.

3, Hoffman, Abigail, Park City, 13:16.35. 4, Binando, Brooke, Red Lodge,

14:02.09. 5, Kelly, Sophia, Shepherd, 14:27.89. 6, Fogle, Hailey, Shepherd,

14:35.85.

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1, Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass, 16.86. 2, Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, 17.14. 3,

Murdock, Tenley, Shepherd, 17.56. 4, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 17.71. 5,

Maack, Morgan, Laurel, 17.80. 6, McNeil, Macie, Laurel, 17.93.

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 49.05. 2, Knack, Megan, Ennis, 50.91. 3,

Murdock, Tenley, Shepherd, 51.02. 4, Maack, Morgan, Laurel, 51.04. 5, Evenson,

Emma, Red Lodge, 52.54. 6, Herden, Whitney, Belfry, 54.56.

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

1, Sweet Grass County 'A' (Boshart, Alyssa , Aller, Aley , Finn, Bailey ,

Cooley, Emily ), 52.80. 2, Shepherd 'A' (Murdock, Tenley , Ferguson, Kailey ,

Hofmann, Bailey , Ekness, Grace ), 53.90. 3, Laurel 'B' (Harada, Madison ,

Fike, Daeja , Fox, Tanzy , Fox, Mariah ), 54.04. 4, Laurel 'A' (Maack, Morgan

, Maack, Mya , Harris, Keeli , Aby, Alyse ), 55.29. 5, Ennis 'A' (Von Burgen,

Shallynne , Morrison, Ellawynn , Boyles, Genesis , Oliver, Avery ), 55.63. 6,

Red Lodge 'A' 55.66.

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

1, Laurel 'A' 4:09.42. 2, Sweet Grass County 'A' (Polivkova, Lea , Ketchum,

Kameryn , Wood, Natalie , Boshart, Alyssa ), 4:20.78. 3, Red Lodge 'A'

4:38.76. 4, Shepherd 'A' (Carroll, Ashley , Murdock, Ashlyn , Kale, Lyndsey ,

Buyse, Riley ), 4:50.93. 5, Broadview-Lavina 'A' 5:08.46.

Girls High Jump

1, Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass, 5-00. 2, Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, 4-08. 3,

Morrison, Ellawynn, Ennis, J4-08. 4, Harris, Keeli, Laurel, 4-06. 5, Oliver,

Addison, Ennis, J4-06. 6, DeVries, Emma, Roberts, J4-06.

Girls Pole Vault

1, Leeds, Laney, Laurel, J9-06. 2, Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, J8-00. 3,

Caswell, Alexa, Laurel, J6-06. 4, Linday, Brianna, Laurel, J6-06. 5, LeBrun,

Katie, Laurel, J6-00. 6, Binando, Brooke, Red Lodge, J5-06.

Girls Long Jump

1, Willis, Gracey, Laurel, 16-06.50. 2, Oliver, Addison, Ennis, 15-05.25. 3,

Ledgerwood, Marlyssa, Ennis, 15-02.50. 4, Caswell, Alexa, Laurel, 14-11.50. 5,

Polivkova, Lea, Sweet Grass, 14-10.50. 6, Thurston, Kelsey, Melstone, 14-10.

Girls Triple Jump

1, Willis, Gracey, Laurel, 35-01.25. 2, Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, 31-10.75.

3, McNeil, Macie, Laurel, 31-01.50. 4, Thurston, Kelsey, Melstone, 30-04. 5,

Ketchum, Kameryn, Sweet Grass, 30-03.50. 6, Ledgerwood, Marlyssa, Ennis,

29-09.50.

Girls Shot Put

1, Harper, Teigan, Laurel, 35-08.50. 2, Maynard, Paige, Laurel, 32-10.75. 3,

Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass, 31-10. 4, Castro, Amy, Roundup, 31-05. 5, Graves,

Bailey, Laurel, 31-02.50. 6, Ekness, Faith, Shepherd, 30-11.

Girls Discus Throw

1, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 112-08. 2, Graves, Kaiya, Laurel, 105-07. 3,

Ekness, Faith, Shepherd, 97-07. 4, Donahue, Elizabeth, Roundup, 96-02. 5,

Maynard, Paige, Laurel, 92-00. 6, Frank, Kitrie, Red Lodge, 85-00.

Girls Javelin Throw

1, Harris, Keeli, Laurel, 117-11. 2, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 116-05. 3, Frank,

Kitrie, Red Lodge, 103-08. 4, Rosman, Nova, Shepherd, 102-05. 5, Fike, Daeja,

Laurel, 102-00. 6, Frank, Abby, Park City, 100-05.

Boys 100 Meter Dash

1, Webinger, Jakob, Laurel, 11.24. 2, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 11.61. 3,

Schwend, Tanner, Laurel, 11.83. 4, Lemmel, Jace, Roundup, 11.97. 5, Aby, Eli,

Laurel, 11.99. 6, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 12.05.

Boys 200 Meter Dash

1, Waddell, Jack, Laurel, 23.32. 2, Schwend, Tanner, Laurel, 24.28. 3, Lemmel,

Jace, Roundup, 24.50. 4, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 24.74. 5, Zimdars, Garrett,

Park City, 24.99. 6, McAllister, Cameron, Laurel, 25.10.

Boys 400 Meter Dash

1, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 51.49. 2, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 53.05. 3,

Ferguson, Ty, Sweet Grass, 53.41. 4, MacGillivray, Jaydan, Shepherd, 53.64. 5,

Mcgillvary, Gage, Sweet Grass, 55.14. 6, Butler, Cashe, Joliet, 57.56.

Boys 800 Meter Run

1, Williams, Bryce, Joliet, 2:13.18. 2, Trostle, Colton, Laurel, 2:14.45. 3,

Story, Wyatt, Park City, 2:19.19. 4, Fleming, Colter, Sweet Grass, 2:20.56. 5,

Hutton, Tyler, Laurel, 2:24.28. 6, Barta, Ty, Laurel, 2:26.31.

Boys 1600 Meter Run

1, Williams, Bryce, Joliet, 5:02.20. 2, Karpstein, Lee, Broadview-La, 5:08.46.

3, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 5:11.30. 4, Trostle, Colton, Laurel, 5:12.43. 5,

Bickel, Gavyn, Roberts, 5:18.68. 6, Gage, Pason, Laurel, 5:20.88.

Boys 3200 Meter Run

1, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 11:02.15. 2, Bickel, Gavyn, Roberts, 11:20.51. 3,

Gage, Pason, Laurel, 11:26.98. 4, Henry, Jonah, Laurel, 11:38.02. 5, Johnson,

Ethan, Laurel, 11:39.45. 6, Trostle, Caleb, Laurel, 11:39.56.

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1, Flemmon, Daylen, Laurel, 16.39. 2, Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 17.20. 3,

Tschacher, Wesley, Laurel, 17.82. 4, Burrows, Chase, Laurel, 17.91. 5, Stene,

Samuel, Shepherd, 18.27. 6, Wicks, Mason, Park City, 21.09.

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

1, Burrows, Chase, Laurel, 43.05. 2, Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 44.41. 3,

Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 44.78. 4, Tschacher, Wesley, Laurel, 45.79. 5,

Lytton, Stran, Red Lodge, 46.37. 6, Gauthier, Jake, Park City, 46.38.

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

1, Laurel 'A' 43.97. 2, Red Lodge 'A' 46.63. 3, Park City 'A' 47.88. 4,

Shepherd 'A' (Zubach, Colton , Wilson, Caleb , Stene, Samuel , MacGillivray,

Jaydan ), 48.15. 5, Broadview-Lavina 'A' 48.67. 6, Sweet Grass County 'A'

(Nation, Sage , Mcgillvary, Gage , Mosness, Trevor , Shepard, Sam ), 48.74.

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

1, Laurel 'A' (Webinger, Jakob , Waddell, Jack , Aby, Eli , McAllister,

Cameron ), 3:35.92. 2, Red Lodge 'A' 3:46.57. 3, Shepherd 'A' (Zubach, Colton

, Giesseman, Alika , Stene, Samuel , MacGillivray, Jaydan ), 4:00.55. 4,

Joliet 'A' 4:05.81. 5, Reed Point/Rapelje 'A' 4:09.65. 6, Melstone 'A'

(Thurston, Colby , Strasszer, Abner , Stensvad, Wiley , Kutluk, Kerem ),

4:17.83.

Boys High Jump

1, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R, J5-08. 2, Schwend, Tanner, Laurel, J5-08. 3,

Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, J5-08. 4, Kombol, Tyler, Melstone, J5-08. 5, Robinson,

Jaiden, Red Lodge, J5-06. 6, Kosel, Lukas, Roberts, J5-06.

Boys Pole Vault

1, Jacobsen, Spencer, Red Lodge, 12-00. 2, Gray, Lucas, Laurel, 11-00. 3,

Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, J10-00. 4, Kosel, Lukas, Roberts, J9-00. 5, Gage,

Carter, Laurel, J9-00. 6, Kyhl, Easton, Laurel, J8-06.

Boys Long Jump

1, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R, 20-03. 2, Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 19-08.

3, Kombol, Tyler, Melstone, 19-04. 4, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 19-03.50.

5, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 18-08. 6, Wilson, Noah, Ennis, 18-06.50.

Boys Triple Jump

1, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R, 41-03.75. 2, Mosness, Trevor, Sweet Grass,

39-08.25. 3, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 39-05.75. 4, Wilson, Noah, Ennis, 38-07.

5, Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 38-02. 6, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La,

37-07.75.

Boys Shot Put

1, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 41-10.50. 2, Richardson, Aaron, Shepherd, 41-04.75.

3, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 39-11.75. 4, Poser, Alex, Laurel, 39-07. 5,

Kombol, Tyler, Melstone, 39-03. 6, Kazmierczak, Xane, Laurel, 38-11.50.

Boys Discus Throw

1, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 133-00. 2, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 128-00. 3,

Fish, Elijah, Roundup, 124-04. 4, Keys, Hunter, Laurel, 115-10. 5, Hull,

Treydon, Laurel, 100-10. 6, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 99-11.

Boys Javelin Throw

1, McNeil, Jace, Laurel, 139-09. 2, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 137-10. 3,

Palacios, Sal, Fromberg, 130-08. 4, Kutluk, Kerem, Melstone, 130-04. 5,

Dennis, Cody, Laurel, 123-11. 6, Ward, Hunter, Laurel, 123-04.