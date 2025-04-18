Multi-talented Columbus junior Meagan Copper defending State B high jump title

BILLINGS — Columbus junior Meagan Copper doesn’t let much get to her.

The defending Class B state high jump champion has plans to post one of the best marks in the state after winning with a leap of 5 feet, 5 inches last spring.

“I want to get 5-7 this season. We'll see. I don't want to set my standards too high, but I think two inches is not that different," Copper said. "I'd love to get as close as I can to the state record."

That State B record of 5-7 has stood since Malta’s Skyla Sisco cleared it in both 1991 and 1993. There won’t be any shortage of challengers to Copper’s throne atop Class B, though, including the 2023 champion Madison O’Connor of Baker, also a junior, and Huntley Project junior Avery Gerdes.

“My competitors, when they are there, it does make me feel like I have a bit of a target on my back, but I've just got to lock in," Copper said.

Copper’s talents extend beyond the track, as well. She’s a multi-talented musician, picking up anything from the flute to the guitar to the piano.

“I just can't stop. It just keeps going. It just happened," Copper said. "I hear a song and I'm like, 'Oh, I want to play that, but it has to be on this instrument.' So I play it on that one. I get carried away."

Copper fancies a future in the medical field, but that will have to wait until her heart-stopping high jump career wraps up.

