Montana commit and Kalispell Flathead senior Alivia Rinehart looks to end high school career at top of podium

KALISPELL — Alivia Rinehart has been one of the top hurdlers in Montana throughout her high school career.

Montana commit and Kalispell Flathead senior Alivia Rinehart looks to end her high school career at the top of the podium

In her senior year, it is safe to say her confidence is at an all-time high heading into the final stretch of the track season.

“Well, I'm definitely looking to be the best in any event I do,” Rinehart said. “Right now it's looking like that's definitely going to happen in the 100 hurdles. I've raced a few of the best athletes already, and they're very talented, but I'm feeling pretty confident in that event.”

That self-assured attitude has already paid off this season as Rinehart set a new personal record earlier this year with a 14.40 in the 100-meter hurdles.

However, she credits her coaches and her work in the offseason for the success she has seen this year.

“I did more preseason this year than I ever have,” Rinehart said. “I did some indoor meets. I also just think my coaches have been really supportive, and they've given me the best workouts to do, and they prepared me pretty well for the season.”

Rinehart’s high school track career has earned her a spot on the University of Montana track team, a school close to her heart and home.

“I'm definitely super excited to stay in Montana,” Rinehart said. “I've learned over the years that I'm kind of a homebody, and I just love the state so much, I'm really excited to stay home.”

While Rinehart still has divisional and state races to run in her senior season, she is looking to end her high school career on a high note and begin her college career on the same path.

“I'm really excited because track's been a part of my life for so long that I don't want to give that up yet,” Rinehart said. “So I'm excited to go in with the team and with like just a support system there too. I think that's going to be really, really nice.”

Rinehart will compete at the Western AA Divisional track meet beginning Friday in Butte.

