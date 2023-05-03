Midland Roundtable Top 10: West's Keller breaks javelin record; Christian's VanDyken sweeps sprints

LAUREL — Billings West's Alyssa Keller and Manhattan Christian's Jadyn VanDyken will remember Tuesday's Midland Roundtable Top 10 track and field meet for years to come.

Keller broke the meet's javelin record, while VanDyken swept the sprints in dramatic fashion.

Keller's final toss of prelims measured 148 feet, 4 inches, good enough to break the record of 143-11, set last year by Laurel's Deja Fike, who was in the field of competitors on Tuesday. Keller's season-best throw of 152-02 is currently seventh in the entire nation.

Not to be outdone, Manhattan Christian's VanDyken stood atop the podium three times on Tuesday. VanDyken first won the 100-meter dash in a photo finish over Billings Skyview's Ave Roberts. Both competitors were clocked at 12.13 seconds, but VanDyken finished just ahead of Roberts. VanDyken then leaned at the finish line of the 400-meter dash to win in 57.19, just clear of Roberts junior Taylee Chirrick's 57.23.

VanDyken finished off her day with another first-place finish in the 200, crossing in 25.44.

Full results can be found here.