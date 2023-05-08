Midland Roundtable AOY: Billings Skyview's Charlize Davis 'a big Swiftie'

Billings Skyview’s Charlize Davis has had a steady ascension to becoming one of the Falcons’ top all-around athletes.

She led Skyview in goals on the soccer field three times, helped the Falcons to their first girls state hoops title, and she recently won the Midland Roundtable Top 10 in the 100-meter hurdles.

But what does she have pumping through the headphones to get her in the zone?

“It's got to be Bad Blood by Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar," Davis told MTN Sports. "I'm a big Swiftie, and I like Kendrick Lamar sometimes, but I just love her and love all her hype songs."

Davis is kind of a jack-of-all-trades. If you don’t run into her during Taylor Swift’s tour this year, maybe you’ll find her at one of the local alleys.

“My family has always been really into bowling," Davis said. "My grandma was in a league. My uncle and my aunt are in a league right now actually. We've all gone bowling together ever since I was little. I actually have my own bowling shoes, so I'm pretty into it."

A 140 average for Davis on the lanes. Not bad for the 2023 Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year finalist.