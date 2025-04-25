Melstone's Tucker Keller enjoying breakout spring on the track

BILLINGS — Melstone junior Tucker Keller has strong family lineage on the basketball court.

His grandfather is the legendary coach Steve Keller, while his dad is Wes Keller, the current women’s basketball coach at Rocky Mountain College. So it’s no surprise basketball has been Keller’s focus for the majority of his life, but that may have changed with his performance on the track this spring.

“Yeah, a little bit. If I could run track in college I'd do it, honestly. I enjoy it. I enjoy getting out and running. It's fun, honestly. I like it," Keller said.

Currently, Keller has the No. 2 time in the 400-meter dash in Class C (51.30 seconds) and the No. 4 time in the 200 (23.80). Keller became increasingly motivated following last year’s state track meet, where he finished in 19th in the 400. A dive into the weight room over the summer is paying dividends this season.

“I had some high expectations for myself this year, and I worked hard in the weight room was the biggest thing I think making a difference. Just getting stronger and lifting every day," Keller said. "Mainly it was for basketball, just getting stronger and quicker. But it's worked out for track, too."

Keller’s specialty is the 400, where he’s knocked more than two seconds off of last year’s season best and is positioned to compete in this year’s Midland Roundtable Top 10 on Tuesday in Laurel. That one-lap sprint around the track isn’t for the faint of heart.

“I just think control your breathing, right? When I get out, I like to get out really hard, then stay natural on that backstretch and breathe through it," Keller said. "It hurts. You've just got to push through it. That's how life is, honestly. You just have to push through things."

Keller is enjoying a breakout junior year on the track as he aims for his first pieces of state hardware.

