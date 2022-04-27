Manhattan Christian pair shines at Red Lodge Invitational

RED LODGE — While Manhattan Christian didn't finish on top in either team race at Tuesday afternoon's Red Lodge Invitational, the Eagles had a pair of impressive performances in the field.

Christian junior Seth Amunrud, one of the premier long and triple jumpers in Class C, popped a long jump of 20 feet, 5 ½ inches, good for the No. 2 mark in Class C this season.

Amunrud wasn't the only Eagle flying high on Tuesday. Alexis Devries vaulted into the No. 2 spot in the pole vault by clearing 9 feet, 3 inches, a personal best by six inches.

In the team races, Red Lodge's guys and Big Timber's girls came away victorious by wide margins.

This article will be updated with results when they are available.