Manhattan Christian freshman Oren Arthun shining for Eagles track and field

MANHATTAN — As just a freshman at Manhattan Christian High School, Oren Arthun is already one of the best runners in the state. In the fall, he took third place in the State C Cross Country Meet and now for the spring in track and field, he’s already one of the best runners at 3200m and 1600m races. He just qualified for state this past weekend.

“Cross country is a hardworking sport, it’s a hard sport," said Oren. "I think that translated over, just increasing your pain tolerance and just giving it your all.”

For Oren, he doesn’t think too much on the track, but he knows the mindset he needs to have whether he’s in the lead or not.

“I don’t even think, I just go," he said. "I just give my all.”

One of Oren’s favorite quotes is by the late Olympic runner Steve Prefontaine.

“The only pace is suicide pace and today is good day to die,” his mother Laura said. "That is one of Oren’s favorites, he likes to go out and run hard. I think that’s part of the reason for his success, he just likes to go out and give it his all.”

Laura who competed in track and field for Oral Roberts University is also his coach. She has been coaching track and field for nearly two decades and brings out the best in him while he is competing

“She knows if something is up or if I’m not running my best and she tells me to run my race,” Oren said.

Laura enjoys the time these two have together.

“It’s really a great opportunity, especially just to see him grow and have something in common with them for those four years,” she said.

Running has been a passion for the Eagles runner ever since he found it, but he also loves to run with other people and getting to know them.

“He’s always making friends with kids on the track and he’s a good teammate," Laura said.

Going into the Manhattan Invite on May 1, Oren’s personal best in the 2-mile was 10 minutes and 28 seconds. He shattered that, running 10 minutes and 12 seconds, a personal record. It was also good enough to earn him a spot at the state meet. However, the freshman remains humble as he knows the best is yet to come.

“It’s a great feeling, but I know that there’s a lot in store for me and I can just keep improving," said Oren.