BOULDER — The Manhattan boys and Jefferson girls track and field teams picked up District 5B titles on Friday afternoon.

The Tiger boys piled up 150 points to pull past Jefferson, which finished in second place with 124 points, while Townsend took third place with 72. In the girls meet, the Panthers stormed to the team title with 234 points. Townsend took second with 99 and Manhattan finished in third with 75.

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Manhattan boys, Jefferson girls earn District 5B track and field titles

The Manhattan boys got first-place finishes from University of Montana football commit Brayden Zikmund in the 100-meter dash (11.07 seconds) and 200 (22.88), Teddy Simser in the 1,600 (4:40.63), Mitchel Thibeault in the long jump (20 feet, 10½ inches) and Brady Toner in shot put (53-8). The Tigers also won the 4x100 relay (43.02).

The Jefferson girls got a win from McKinleigh Doherty in the 100 (12.69), a first-place finish in the 300 hurdles by Josie Oxarart (50.57), a 1-2-3 finish in the 1,600 led by Peyton Stearns (5:33.12), and a win in the 3,200 by Emma Ahlers (12:38.84). Doherty also won the high jump (5-4), while Brianna Layng won the javelin (111-10) and London Ostby won the shot put with a throw of 33-2.

For full results from the District 5B meet, click here.

The Western B divisional meet is May 22 and 23 in Missoula.