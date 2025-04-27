Manhattan boys, Huntley Project girls win Harlo/Park City Invite

LAUREL — The Manhattan boys and Huntley Project girls claimed the team crowns on Saturday at the Harlo/Park City Invitational at the LHS Sports Complex.

The Manhattan boys racked up 89 points, just clear of second-place Columbus, which scored 82. Red Lodge finished third with 72.

Manhattan had just one winner on the track, but the Tigers took 1-3 in the event. Luke Halveson claimed the 3,200-meter run in a time of 10 minutes, 40.65 seconds. Teddy Simser finished second and Graeson Mattick finished third.

Manhattan junior Brady Toner won the shot put with a toss of 48 feet, 2¼ inches, as the Tigers found a way to win the meet with just two individual champions.

The Huntley Project girls ran past the field on Saturday, amassing 120 points. Second-place Manhattan finished with 71 and Shepherd finished third with 55.

Project junior Avery Gerdes had another banner day, winning the 200-meter dash (25.40), the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches), and the triple jump (36-04¾). Teammate Caidance Merecki, the defending Class B champion in the 300-meter hurdles, won the event in 47.23.

