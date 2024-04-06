Lockwood's Tyce Casterline finishing off outstanding high school career

LOCKWOOD — Lockwood senior Tyce Casterline has had a pretty decorated time as a Lion.

He didn’t join the school until his sophomore year after spending his freshman season in Colstrip, but Casterline quickly acclimated and helped spurn a turnaround in several sports.

“It was schooling overall, sports and getting noticed more," Casterline said of the move. "(Head basketball coach) Bobby Anderson was a big help to that. He brought me in and made me feel welcome, and it's been a good move."

Casterline helped the team to a regular-season title on the hardwood this season, while also leading the Lion football team to the program’s first postseason appearance. He thought basketball would be his future, but his growth on the gridiron led to a spot at Rocky Mountain College playing receiver.

“I'd always try to beat my sister up playing 21 in the backyard or playing football with my dad," Casterline said. "I just always want to win in cornhole or anything I do. No matter what it is, I just want to win."

Before he can make the short trip to Rocky, though, he’ll put the finishing touches on a fine track and field career. He holds the Lockwood record in the 300-meter hurdles (41.06 seconds), ran on the school’s record-setting 1,600-meter relay team, and has the No. 2 marks in both the high and triple jumps.

“I just want kids to look up to me and know that it's good to win and I want to create a winning environment here in Lockwood," Casterline said.

Casterline has hit the State A qualifying standard already in the high jump and looks primed for a huge spring.