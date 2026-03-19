List: Reigning state track and field champions returning for 2026

The 2026 high school track and field season begins with the first day of competition as early as March 26.

The Kalispell Flathead, Corvallis, Missoula Loyola and Manhattan Christian boys will look to defend their 2025 state championships, while the girls from Gallatin, Whitefish, Loyola and Richey-Lambert enter as reigning champs.

Two boys — William Hollensteiner of Flathead and Wilson Schmidt of Belgrade — will try to improve upon all-class state records they set at last year's Class AA state meet. Hollensteiner won the 400-meter run with a time of 47.22 seconds, and Schmidt won the 800 in 1:50.21.

Hollensteiner also claimed individual titles in the 200 (21.94 seconds) and 300 hurdles (37.94). Schmidt was a two-time state champion in 2025, adding a title in the 1,600 (4:12.60).

A handful of other athletes set records in their respective classifications last May: Livingston's Finn Schretenthaler (Class A record of 4:16.31 in the 1,600), Miles City's Peyton Frame (Class A record of 2:12.35 in the 800), Joliet's Auston Schellig (Class B record of 1:53.79 in the 800), Shepherd's Kaimea Dalke (Class B record of 12.24 in the 100 prelims) and Richey-Lambert's Jolee Klempel (Class C record of 17-9½ in the long jump).

The Fort Benton girls 400-meter relay team also set the Class C record of 49.82 seconds. The Longhorns return Ally Jacques, Etta Wicks and Lilly Ferris, who ran legs on the record-setting team.

A list of returning individual state champions is below. Please report errors or omissions to scores@montanasports.com.

BOYS

100

Class C – Henry Kukowski, Plentywood, 11.29

200

Class AA – William Hollensteiner, Flathead, 21.94

Class C – Henry Kukowski, Plentywood, 22.29

400

Class AA – William Hollensteiner, Flathead, 47.22 (all-class record)

Class A – William Snell, Billings Central, 48.95

800

Class AA – Wilson Schmidt, Belgrade, 1:50.21 (all-class record)

Class B – Auston Schellig, Joliet, 1:53.79 (Class B record)

1,600

Class AA – Wilson Schmidt, Belgrade, 4:12.60

Class A – Finn Schretenthaler, Livingston, 4:16.31 (Class A record)

Class B – Auston Schellig, Joliet, 4:24.35

3,200

Class AA – Owen Thiel, Glacier, 9:16.70

Class A – Ben Bird, Hardin, 9:32.38

Class C – Dawson Parke, Drummond, 10:11.40

110 hurdles

None

300 hurdles

Class AA – William Hollensteiner, Flathead, 37.94

Class C – Johnslee Pierre, Lustre Christian, 39.55

400 relay

Class AA – Helena, 41.8

Class A – Corvallis, 43.25

Class B – Columbus, 43.43

Class C – Valley Christian, 43.98

1,600 relay

Class AA – Flathead, 3:19.76

Class A – Whitefish, 3:23.62

Class B – Fairview, 3:25.01

Class C – Manhattan Christian, 3:26.93

Long jump

Class A – Bridger Burrows, Laurel, 22-0

Class C – Johnslee Pierre, Lustre Christian, 21-11

Triple jump

Class A – Bridger Burrows, Laurel, 46-10¾

Class C – Johnslee Pierre, Lustre Christian, 44-5¾

High jump

Class A – Nick Vojacek, Glendive, 6-4

Class B – Landon Richards, Superior, 6-6

Pole vault

Class AA – Brayden Brisko, Capital, 15-6

Class C – Tanner Vick, Power-Dutton-Brady, 14-0

Shot put

Class AA – Riley McGrath, Gallatin, 53-11½

Class C – Dane Grammar, CJI, 47-11

Discus

Class B – Ryan Sharbono, St. Ignatius, 165-06

Class C – Dane Grammar, CJI, 157-11

Javelin

None

GIRLS

100

Class B – Kaimea Dalke, Shepherd, 12.4 (Class B record of 12.24 in prelims)

200

Class B – Kaimea Dalke, Shepherd, 25.33

400

Class B – Avery Gerdes, Huntley Project, 56.52

800

Class A – Peyton Frame, Miles City, 2:12.35 (Class A record)

Class B – Avery Gerdes, Huntley Project, 2:13.78

1,600

Class A – Peyton Frame, Miles City, 5:02.45

Class B – Natalie Hodgskiss, Choteau, 5:08.68

3,200

Class AA – Lauren Bissen, Glacier, 10:57.69

Class A – Morgan Delaney, Polson, 11:28.82

Class B – Kyla Meissner, Townsend, 11:19.17

100 hurdles

Class A – Reagan Johnstone, Stevensville, 15.17

Class B – Allison Gama, Loyola, 14.8

Class C – Jolee Klempel, Richey-Lambert, 15.5

300 hurdles

Class A – Reagan Johnstone, Stevensville, 45.01

Class B – Sophia Berry, Loyola, 45.05

Class C – Ali Doyle, Turner, 45.26

400 relay

Class AA – West, 47.74

Class A – Havre, 48.75

Class B – Loyola, 49.01

Class C – Fort Benton, 49.82 (Class C record)

1,600 relay

Class AA – West, 3:57.34

Class A – Miles City, 4:02.61

Class B – Loyola, 4:03.20

Class C – Belt, 4:10.10

Long jump

Class A – Alexis Daigle, Frenchtown, 17-8¾

Class B – Kaitlyn Noyes, Townsend, 17-10¾

Class C – Jolee Klempel or Richey-Lambert placed second on jumps (behind then-senior Montannah Piar of Philipsburg) at the state meet, but her 17-9½ tied the Class C record

Triple jump

Class A – Ella Varner, Corvallis, 36-5

Class B – Avery Gerdes, Huntley Project, 37-0½

Class C – Brynne Hill, Richey-Lambert, 35-11¾

High jump

Class A – Grace Silman, Whitefish, 5-4

Class B – Allison Gama, Loyola, 5-4

Class C – Brynn Kammerzell, CJI, 5-4

Pole vault

Class A – Morgan Kindopp, Sidney, 12-0

Class B – Ava Krings, Conrad, 10-3

Class C – Mylee Reuter, Savage, 10-6

Shot put

Class A – Gracie Werst, Hamilton, 42-5

Class B – Denvyr Tuss, Malta, 37-8¼

Discus

Class C – Lillian Boyd, Seeley-Swan, 147-09

Javelin

Class A – Roma Gum, Havre, 115-04

Class B – Addyson Deal, Thompson Falls, 125-10

Class C – Kennedy Simonson, Whitewater, 124-02

