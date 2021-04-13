List: 2021 state track and field qualifiers

The high school track and field season is in full swing as the remnants of winter fade away. Though it's early in the year, there have already been a handful of athletes to qualify for their respective state meets by hitting qualifying standards.

Each classification now uses qualifying standards (which are included in parentheses next to each class in each event below) that give athletes an opportunity during the regular season to secure berths at their respective state tournaments. Athletes can still qualify for their state meets at their divisional meets, but that’s not a necessity. If athletes hit a qualifying standard at any point during the season, they’re guaranteed a spot at the state meet, regardless of their performance at the divisional meet.

There have already been eye-popping performances around the state from athletes in all classifications. Helena Capital's Bret Morris and Laurel's Jakob Webinger are the only Montana boys to run sub-11 seconds in the 100-meter dash this season. Webinger also has Class A's fastest time in the 200 at 22.80 seconds.

Webinger has company atop the Class A sprints list, though. Libby's Jay Beagle is the only Class A boy to qualify for the 400-meter dash, as his time of 50.83 seconds is the second-fastest time in the state to date. Billings Central's Brock Ping has been impressive in his start to the season, posting qualifying marks in the 100 (11.15) and the long jump. His long jump of 22 feet, 5 inches is the state's farthest.

The Class B boys high jump has seen several athletes qualify and could wind up being one of the most competitive events at the state meet later this season. Bigfork's Wyatt Duke posted the state's best jump by clearing 6-09, but Huntley Project's Noah Bouchard and Shelby's Rhett Reynolds are among a handful of challengers for the Class B high jump crown. The State B high jump record is 6-09 and will be in serious jeopardy in late May.

Seeley-Swan's boys look like they'll have a strong team again in 2021. The Blackhawks are led by Walker McDonald, who is in the top two in Class C in both the shot put and discus, and sprinter Owen Hoag, who has Montana's best time in the 400. Fort Benton also looks to have a team capable of bringing home a trophy in May, as the Longhorns have a multiple jumpers that could rack up points. Nick Marais and Hayden Diekhans are the only two long jump qualifiers in Class C and Diekhans has Class C's best triple jump mark to date.

It shouldn't be a surprise to see Helena High junior Odessa Zentz qualify for multiple events early on in the year. Zentz has qualified in the 200, 400 and 800 and is looking for her second state title in the 400 after winning as a freshman. There's something in the water at Missoula Sentinel. Once again the Spartans are loaded in the jumping events. Remember Ashley McElmurry? Well, she has a pair of siblings that look like they'll be battling for a state triple jump title this year, as well as several other Spartan jumpers.

The Whitefish girls look like they have the top-tier talent to compete for a state trophy this spring. Mikenna and Hailey Ells, along with Erin Wilde and Brooke Zetooney, are at or near the top of Class A in several events, including multiple state qualifying marks between them.

Colstrip's Jamie Whitedirt has Class B's top marks in the shot put and discus, but there will be plenty of competition in the Class B throws this year. Whitedirt, though, has separated herself from the pack early on. Speaking of separating from the pack, Baker's Peyton Janeway has Montana's best long jump at 17-06. The State B record of 18-00 ¼ is within her sights.

Seeley-Swan senior discus thrower Klaire Kovatch will have us on state record watch come late May. Kovatch, a two-time State C discus champion, has a long throw of 159-03 this season. The State C record of 154-11 set in 2016 by Leah Thompson of Plains will be in serious jeopardy. The all-class record of 157-00 by Missoula Big Sky's Brooke Kearns in 2018 is also within striking distance for Kovatch, who will be a big piece of Seeley-Swan's bid for a team title. State records can only be set at state meets.

These lists, while unofficial, are updated through the official results posted at www.athletic.net through April 12.

Boys

100

AA (11.3) – Bret Morris, Helena Capital, 10.98; Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 11.10; Christian Vetter, Butte, 11.15; Clint Ambuehl, Billings West, 11.19; Evan Major, Belgrade, 11.23; Tanner Huff, Butte, 11.24; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, 11.28.

A (11.4) – Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 10.96; Brock Ping, Billings Central, 11.15; Jay Beagle, Libby, 11.21; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 11.28.

B (11.5) – Noah Kinslow, Bigfork, 11.27; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 11.39; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 11.43; Brinkley Evans, Conrad, 11.46.

C (11.68) –

200

AA (22.8) - Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 22.43; Bret Morris, Helena Capital, 22.76.

A (23.3) - Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 22.80; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 22.83; Jack Waddell, Laurel, 23.18.

B (23.2) - Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.97.

C (23.53) -

400

AA (51.2) -

A (51.7) - Jay Beagle, Libby, 50.83.

B (51.8) - Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 51.25.

C (51.87) - Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 50.56.

800

AA (2:01.00) -

A (2:02.00) - Lane Cole, Hamilton, 2:01.95.

B (2:02.80) -

C (2:02:50) -

1,600

AA (4:34.00) - Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 4:31.66.

A (4:38.00) - Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 4:34.55; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 4:35.02.

B (4:43.50) -

C (4:40.64) - Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 4:34.75.

3,200

AA (10:00.00) - William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 9:45.17; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 9:51.34; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 9:55.33.

A (10:12.00) - Brant Heiner, Ronan, 10:11.14.

B (10:32.00) - Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 10:30.34; Justin Morgan, Thompson Falls, 10:31.40.

C (10:20.80) - Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 9:59.52.

110 hurdles

AA (15.7) -

A (16.1) - Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 15.61.

B (16.0) - Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 15.44.

C (16.41) - Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 16.38.

300 hurdles

AA (41.5) -

A (41.8) - Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 40.71.

B (41.7) -

C (42.01) -

400 relay

AA (45.8) – Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (44.8) - Laurel, 43.83; Frenchtown, 44.69.

B (44.65) -

C (45.45) -

1,600 relay

AA (3:42.00) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (3:34.00) -

B (3:34.00) -

C (3:37.22) -

Long jump

AA (21-00) - Taco Dowler, Billings West, 21-06; Christian Vetter, Butte, 21-03 ¼; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, 21-02 ½.

A (20-05) - Brock Ping, Billings Central, 22-05; Colton Nagle, Glendive, 20-05 ¾.

B (20-04) - Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 20-10 ¼; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 20-09; Cormac Benn, Bigfork, 20-08 ¼; Gavin Mills, Fairfield, 20-05 ½.

C (20-05) - Nick Marais, Fort Benton, 21-04; Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton, 20-09.

Triple jump

AA (42-00) -

A (41-08) - Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 43-04; Riley Basta, Glendive, 42-02 ½.

B (41-03) - Braden Morris, Jefferson, 42-01; Jackson Tarum, Great Falls Central, 41-11; Donnie Steen, Baker, 41-03.

C (42-01¼) - Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton, 43-09 ½; Chase Keating, Reed Point-Rapelje, 42-08 ¼.

High jump

AA (6-02) - Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 6-02; Cameron Gurnsey, Butte, 6-02; Dylan Snyder, Butte, 6-02.

A (6-00) - Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-02; Devin Shelton, Frenchtown, 6-00; Derek Damjanovich, Billings Central, 6-00.

B (6-00) - Wyatt Duke, Bigfork, 6-09; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 6-06; Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-04; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-02; Cormac Benn, Bigfork, 6-00.

C (6-00) - Andrew Sanford, St. Regis, 6-02; Toby Neideregger, Chinook, 6-02; Nick Marais, Fort Benton, 6-00; Jesse Lee, Hinsdale, 6-00.

Pole Vault

AA (13-06) - Traven Ridley, Billings West, 14-00; Caden Palm, Billings Senior, 14-00; Elijah Eckles, Bozeman, 13-06; Josh Smalley, Missoula Big Sky, 13-06.

A (13-00) - Carter Bartz, Livingston, 13-03.

B (12-03) - Colter Casazza, Eureka, 12-10.

C (12-00) -

Shot put

AA (48-00) - Josh Goleman, Helena, 48-09 ¼.

A (46-08) - Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 49-03.

B (46-10) - Stanley Buchanan, Huntley Project, 49-01 ¼; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 47-00.

C (44-11½) - Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 45-11; Kaden Kerr, White Sulphur Springs, 45-04 ¾; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 45-00 ¾.

Discus

AA (148-00) -

A (142-00) - Tyler Burrows, Hamilton, 142-07.

B (137-00) - Cash Salsbery, Malta, 154-03; David Pitman, Malta, 150-00; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 143-08; Rian Hoiland, Anaconda, 138-10; Kolter Bouma, Fairfield, 137-09.

C (135-10) - Paul Hardy, Fairview, 154-07; Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 151-02; TJ Hennes, Belt, 147-11; Beau Simonson, Whitewater, 147-10 ½; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 141-04.

Javelin

AA (170-00) - Ryan Woldstad, Missoula Hellgate, 177-02.

A (167-00) - Cole Truman, Dillon, 170-03.

B (163-00) -

C (168-02) -

Girls

100

AA (13.0) - Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.36; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 12.90.

A (13.2) - Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 12.96; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 13.02; Molly Molvig, Billings Central, 13.16.

B (13.2) - Cora Pesanti, Anaconda, 12.87; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 13.19; Jewel Olson, Wolf Point, 13.19; Katie Whitehurst, Whitehall, 13.20.

C (13.16) - Brooke Reuter, Savage, 12.99.

200

AA (26.7) - Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 26.37; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 26.63.

A (26.9) - Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 26.06; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 26.27.

B (27.1) -

C (26.85) -

400

AA (1:01.00) - Odessa Zentz, Helena, 1:00.51; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 1:00.51.

A (1:01.50) - Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 59.43.

B (1:01.90) -

C (1:00.12) - Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 59.81.

800

AA (2:24.00) - Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 2:21.33; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 2:22.82; Abby Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.44; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.97.

A (2:26.00) -

B (2:26.00) -

C (2:25.32) - Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:23.84.

1,600

AA (5:23.00) - Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 5:18.21; Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 5:20.38; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 5:22.63.

A (5:28.00) -

B (5:34.00) - Emma Stolte, Townsend, 5:32.11.

C (5:38.58) - Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 5:28.48.

.

3,200

AA (11:50.00) - Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 11:30.75; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 11:31.06; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 11:39.61; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 11:48.50.

A (12:13.00) - Brynnli Poulsen, Hamilton, 12:04.89.

B (12:26.00) - Iris McKean, Glasgow, 12:10.50; Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 12:14.29; Hallie Hemenway, Manhattan, 12:15.98.

C (12:29.24) - Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 12:20.96.

100 hurdles

AA (16.3) - Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.38; Brookey Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 15.42; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 15.65; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 16.07; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 16.27.

A (16.1) - Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 15.72; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 16.12.

B (16.0) -

C (16.43) -

300 hurdles

AA (48.0) - Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 47.49; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 47.68; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 47.85.

A (48.5) - Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 48.39; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 48.45.

B (48.3) - Olleca Severson, Manhattan, 48.18.

C (47.76) -

400 relay

AA (52.80) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets.

A (51.80) - Billings Central, 50.76.

B (52.10) -

C (52.01) -

1,600 relay

AA (4:25.00) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets.

A (4:14.00) -

B (4:20.00) -

C (4:18.93) - Seeley-Swan, 4:16.13.

Long jump

AA (16-06) - Hailey Coey, Billings West, 17-00 ¼; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 16-09 ¾; Gabbie Hasskamp, Missoula Big Sky, 16-08 ½; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 16-07.

A (16-00) - Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-01; Gracey Willis, Laurel, 17-00; Ashton Lewis, Stevensville, 16-08 ¼; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 16-08; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 16-01 ½.

B (15-09) - Peyton Janeway, Baker, 17-06; Jasmyn Murphy, Three Forks, 16-04; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 16-01 ½; Sydney Brander, St. Ignatius, 16-00 ¼; Saraya Afrank, Baker, 16-00.

C (16-05 ½) - Aspen Geise, Fort Benton, 16-08 ½.

Triple jump

AA (34-00) - Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 36-07; Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 35-08 ¾; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 35-04; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 35-00; Alix Mund, Missoula Hellgate, 34-07; Mia Stephan, Kalispell Flathead, 34-03 ½; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 34-01; Tessa Smith, Kalispell Flathead, 34-01.

A (33-07) - Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 34-07; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 34-04.

B (33-10) - Peyton Janeway, Baker, 34-11; Sydney Brander, St. Ignatius, 33-11.

C (33-07) - Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 33-10 ¼; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 33-07 ½.

High jump

AA (5-01) - Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-06; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 5-05; Jayden Nash, Missoula Sentinel, 5-03; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 5-03; Olivia Collins, Bozeman Gallatin, 5-02; Gillian Sherrill, Missoula Hellgate, 5-01; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 5-01; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 5-01.

A (5-00) - Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 5-05; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 5-02.

B (4-11) - Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 5-02; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 5-00; Mari Anderson, Great Falls Central, 5-00; Madeline Severson, Manhattan, 5-00.

C (5-00) - Teagan Erickson, Saco, 5-04; Megan Granbois, Culbertson, 5-00; Liv Wangerin, Plentywood, 5-00; Abbey Granbois, Culbertson, 5-00; Abby Clark, Fort Benton, 5-00.

Pole vault

AA (10-00) - Emma Zimmerman, Billings West, 11-09; Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 10-03; Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh, Helena Capital, 10-00; Summer Unger, Helena, 10-00.

A (9-06) - Tiana Carney, Glendive, 10-06; Kailen Herbstritt, Corvallis, 10-06; Laney Leeds, Laurel, 10-00; Madison Wahl, Glendive, 10-00.

B (9-00) -

C (8-06) - Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 9-06; Teigan Taylor, Fairview, 9-06; Jaycee Erickson, Saco, 8-06.

Shot put

AA (35-03) -

A (35-02) - Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 41-06 ¼; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 38-06; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 37-02; Ali Merritt, Sidney, 36-08 ¾; Teigan Harper, Laurel, 36-07.

B (34-11) - Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 40-02 ½; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 36-03 ½; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 35-06.

C (35-05) - Jadyn Gackle, Fairview, 36-09.

Discus

AA (113-00) - Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 115-02.

A (110-00) - Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 145-05; katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 131-03; Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 121-07; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 115-01 ½; Molly Craig, Hamilton, 111-02.

B (109-00) - Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 130-03; Tristen Sedgwick, Huntley Project, 122-06; Skylie Lefdahl, Malta, 120-00; Brooke MCClenning, Huntley Project, 110-02.

C (108-11) - Klaire Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 159-03; Ryann Moline, Circle, 111-05; Ahmia Lords, Belt, 110-10 ½.

Javelin

AA (115-00) - Anja Jackson, Missoula Sentinel, 121-03; Kenzie Williams, Kalispell Glacier, 120-08.

A (115-00) - Keeli Harris, Laurel, 127-02; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 117-00; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 116-09; Jenna Jordan, Corvallis, 116-04.

B (117-06) - Emily Shumaker, Baker, 123-01; Tristen Sedgwick, Huntley Project, 120-00.

C (122-00) -