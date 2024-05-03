Laurel's Kaitlyn Dantic chasing 26-year-old State A 100-meter dash record

LAUREL — Speed kills, and nobody has proven that more in Class A this year than Laurel junior Kaitlyn Dantic.

"I think she's done a remarkable job just knocking that time a little bit down every meet," Laurel track coach Landon Polkow said. "Some races aren't what she's hoped, but the level of consistency has been absolutely amazing."

The records are beginning to tumble for Dantic. She set the Laurel school record earlier this year when she clocked in at 12.31 seconds in the 100-meter dash. That time is also the fastest among Class A girls, and she has the fourth-best time in the 200 at 25.94.

She's also within striking distance of the oldest State A records among the track events — a 12.24 in the 100 by Stacey Rehbein of Sidney in 1998. Brooke Zetooney of Whitefish tied that mark last year.

"I try not to think about it too much, because I don't want to make myself too nervous for state," Dantic said. "My main goal is just PR'ing on my own. But that would be pretty crazy. That's definitely a goal of mine, and I know it's a goal of other girls around the state."

Dantic is among a handful of girls within reach of that state record, as two others have ran sub-12.35, but she has an advantage they don't — the state meet is on her home turf.

"Definitely a lot of comfort. Last year I got to see state here, and my freshman year it was in Butte and it was pretty rough, so I'm excited to sleep in my own bed, for sure," Dantic said.

"There are so many elite girls this year. I think that's the beauty of it. You come out here and you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best to do it," Polkow said. "To have that home field for state, I think it kind of takes the pressure off. They kind of get more into the routine of being at home and eating what they want. Sleeping in their own bed is huge."

At this rate, the 100-meter dash finals on May 25 at the State A track and field meet in Laurel will be appointment viewing.