LAUREL — Laurel senior Bridger Burrows always intended to attend Montana State for college. Getting to be part of the track and field team is just icing on the cake.

“I kind of picked Montana State because there is a lot of good fishing and hunting around there. I really like that. Those are the other things that I like besides track," Burrows said.

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Laurel's Bridger Burrows aiming to take down pair of near 50-year-old records

Bozeman has become a familiar place for Burrows before even stepping foot on campus. He’s spent his winters making the trek back and forth getting reps in during indoor season.

“I do indoor track yearly. I've done it the last two years with the Bozeman Track Club, so I'd drive up there every Tuesday and Thursday just to practice then drive back," Burrows said. "It's really fun. I always like going over there because you can see the AA kids more than the A kids, and how good they are and stuff."

Burrows has evolved into one of the top jumpers in the state, as he swept the Class A titles in the long and triple jumps last spring.

In doing so, Burrows came less than two inches from breaking a record set way back in 1978 by Miles City’s Mike Lamphear. Burrows is also eying the long jump record, which has stood since 1979 when Hamilton's Lonnie Gillette went 22 feet, 11 3/4 inches.

“I'm actually eyeing both of them. I want both of them pretty bad," Burrows said. "It's always kind of been on my mind but it's one year at a time. I'm just excited for this year. I hope I can get them."

Burrows has one meet under his belt this year and already has the state’s top long jump with a leap of 22-04 ¾. Not a bad starting point.