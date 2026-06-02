LAUREL — The drought is over.

The Laurel boys claimed the Class A boys solo team title for the first time since 1991, as the 35-year wait came to an end. The Locos were co-champions with Dillon in 2019.

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Laurel trio powered Locomotives to first solo boys team title in 35 years

"We worked all season for this," said junior Gabe Glassing. "We got a lot of points, so it's super exciting to achieve that state title as a team."

The Locomotives were led by a trio of superstars, as Bridger Burrows, Decker Purkett and Gabe Glassing powered Laurel on both the track and in the field. Glassing and Purkett went 1-2 in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles to pick up 36 big points.

“We both push each other during practice to make each other better. All season, Decker has consistently beat me, so that strives me to be better. And it's pretty cool to go 1-2 in both events at state," Glassing said.

“I love the hurdle crew that we have. The coaches, the staff, everybody that helps out - even the younger kids," Purkett said. "They all help out a lot and I'm going to miss that the most."

Glassing added a second-place finish in the triple jump with Burrows placing third, while Burrows also broke the Class A long jump record and anchored Laurel’s record-breaking 400-meter relay team.

“I love track and winning as a team is always great. I love that our team Laurel can finally win a state championship," Purkett said. "It's so much fun to be a part of that."