Laurel sweeps team titles at John Polich Invitational

The Laurel boys and girls ran away with team titles at Tuesday afternoon's John Polich Invitational in Miles City.

The Locomotive guys amassed 163.67 points, well clear of second-place Hardin's 74. Laurel's Konnor Gregerson won the 200-meter dash in 23.59 seconds and the 400 in 52.38.

Laurel's girls also ran away from the pack on Tuesday, scoring 175.5 points to top second-place Hardin's 94.

Laurel freshman Kaitlyn Dantic won the 100 in 13.09 and the 200 in 26.89 to highlight several individual winners.

