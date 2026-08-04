Laurel Sports Complex puts finishing touch on facilities upgrade

The Laurel Sports Complex has undergone a face lift of sorts over the last year-plus, and the finishing touches were put on the track last month.

“When they came and did this track they took a look and said, 'For 15 to 17 year olds, your structure is phenomenal.' We hadn't had an overlay on the track in that time," Laurel athletic director Andrew Torgerson said.

"Just this past year we had 19 days of track meets, so you're getting 500 to 1,000 kids doing a track meet at this facility. We had 19 days of that last year."

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Laurel Sports Complex finishes facilities upgrades

Resurfacing the track with colored exchange zones was the final step for Laurel in its upgraded complex. The Locomotive softball team was able to break in its new turf field this spring, as well.

The softball field is at the former Graff Elementary location.

“We were tearing down (the elementary school) no matter what. A lot of our bond money came back really, really good and the contractors came back under budget on a lot of different things and on time," Torgerson said.

"All the pieces lined out to be able to do that great softball facility. That's on the site that Graff Elementary school sat, so we named this whole throwing area and softball fields. That's Graff Fields."

Laurel will continue to bid to host state track meets in the future, as they boast one of the most state-of-the-art facilities in the state.

