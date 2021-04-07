Laurel boys, girls win Tuesday track and field meet

The Laurel boys and girls rolled to team titles on Tuesday afternoon at home in a meet with several small schools, with each team winning by more than 100 points.

The Laurel boys racked up 179 points and had several victories on the track. The Locomotives opened the afternoon with a first-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay, crossing the line in 43.83 seconds. The 4x400 relay team also won, finishing in 3 minutes, 47.35 seconds.

Laurel also had victories in the 110-meter hurdles from Daylen Flemmon (16.76 seconds), in the 200 from Jakob Webinger (22.80) and from Dylan Paris in the 3,200-meter run in 10:49.52.

Only one Loco won a field event, as Max Brown picked up a win in the triple jump with a jump of 37 feet, 3.5 inches.

Columbus junior Colby Martinez won three individual events on Thursday. Martinez edged out Red Lodge's Jay Jetmore at the line to win the 100-meter dash in 11.77 seconds. Jetmore finished in 11.79. Martinez then won the 400-meter dash in 53.45 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 19-10.

Red Lodge and Park City rounded out the top three boys teams, finishing with 75 and 74 points, respectively.

The Laurel girls cruised, as well, picking up 215 points.

Of the 17 events, Laurel finished first place in 12 of them, including a near sweep of the field events.

Alyse Aby picked up a win in the 200-meter dash in 27.40 seconds and also ran on the Locos' winning 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams. Carly Cook took the 800 (2:29.96) and Grace Timm the 1,600 (5:32.44), while Macie McNeil won the 100-meter hurdles (17.60).

Laurel's girls won every field event other than the high jump, which was won by Big Timber's Emily Cooley with a leap of 5-01 and helped the Sheepherders to a second-place finish. Kolby Gibbs won the long jump (15-00.25) and triple jump (32-02), while Laney Leeds won the pole vault (8-00) and Keeli Harris won the javelin (124-02). Bailey Graves would claim the discus crown with a toss of 105-07 and finish second in shot put to teammate Teigan Harper, who threw 36-07.

Results

Girls

Team scores: Laurel 215, Big Timber 67, Red Lodge 59, Manhattan Christian 52, Whitehall 42, Columbus 31.5, Bridger 24, Roberts 16, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 9, Park City 7.5, Belfry 5, Winnett-Grass Range 4.

100-meter dash: 1, Hoagland, Maxine, Whitehall, 13.32. 2, Whitehurst, Katie, Whitehall, 13.42. 3, Campbell, Krista, Bridger, 13.50. 4, Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass, 13.51. 5, Kuperus, Eliana, Manhattan Ch, 13.72. 6, Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 13.77.

200: 1, Aby, Alyse, Laurel, 27.40. 2, Whitehurst, Katie, Whitehall, 27.96. 3, Hoagland, Maxine, Whitehall, 28.13. 4, Campbell, Krista, Bridger, 28.44. 5, VanDyken, Jadyn, Manhattan Ch, 28.46. 6, Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 28.87. 6, Obert, Hannah, Columbus, 28.87.

400: 1, Whitehurst, Katie, Whitehall, 1:02.55. 2, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 1:07.87. 3, Melcher, Becky, Laurel, 1:09.74. 4, Shuck, Mackenna, Red Lodge, 1:10.16. 5, Dedmore, Tasha, Park City, 1:12.80. 6, Smith, Adeline, Columbus, 1:13.20.

800: 1, Cook, Carly, Laurel, 2:29.96. 2, Timm, Grace, Laurel, 2:32.11. 3, Erving, Madison, Laurel, 2:40.26. 4, Ketchum, Kameryn, Sweet Grass, 2:42.25. 5, Berg, Kenadie, Laurel, 2:48.87. 6, Smith, Adeline, Columbus, 2:51.38.

1,600: 1, Timm, Grace, Laurel, 5:32.44. 2, Wood, Natalie, Sweet Grass, 5:35.30. 3, Mourich, Andria, Laurel, 5:38.13. 4, Plymale, Kelsey, Columbus, 5:41.07. 5, Bellach, Ava, Manhattan Ch, 6:00.56. 6, Smith, Adeline, Columbus, 6:09.42.

3,200: 1, Wood, Natalie, Sweet Grass, 12:14.29. 2, Mourich, Andria, Laurel, 12:33.59. 3, Binando, Bailey, Red Lodge, 13:55.68. 4, Binando, Brooke, Red Lodge, 14:40.74.

100 Hurdles: 1, McNeil, Macie, Laurel, 17.60. 2, DeVries, Alexis, Manhattan Ch, 17.97. 3, Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, 18.26. 4, Herden, Whitney, Belfry, 19.32. 5, Doll, Brighid, Roberts, 20.16. 6, Schwend, Cassidy, Bridger, 20.21.

300 Hurdles: 1, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 51.00. 2, Maack, Morgan, Laurel, 52.14. 3, Polivkova, Lea, Sweet Grass, 53.42. 4, DeVries, Alexis, Manhattan Ch, 54.27. 5, Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, 55.19. 6, Kuperus, Eliana, Manhattan Ch, 56.43.

4x100 Relay: 1, Laurel 'A' (Maack, Morgan , Maack, Mya , Harris, Keeli , Aby, Alyse ), 53.47. 2, Manhattan Christian 'A' 54.04. 3, Sweet Grass County 'A' 54.67. 4, Laurel 'B' 55.71. 5, Columbus 'A' 56.29. 6, Park City 'A' 57.62.

4x400 Relay: 1, Laurel 'A' (Cook, Carly , Timm, Grace , Aby, Alyse , Mourich, Andria ), 4:16.26. 2, Manhattan Christian 'A' 4:27.86. 3, Sweet Grass County 'A' 4:35.40. 4, Columbus 'A' 4:37.57. 5, Red Lodge 'A' 4:49.82. 6, Park City 'A' 5:00.79.

High Jump: 1, Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass, J5-01. 2, Pospisil, Dylann, Bridger, J4-07. 3, O'Reilly, Megan, Columbus, J4-04. 4, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, J4-04. 5, DeVries, Emma, Roberts, J4-02. 6, Auck, Dakota, Hobson-Moore, J4-00.

Pole Vault: 1, Leeds, Laney, Laurel, J8-00. 2, Binando, Bailey, Red Lodge, J7-00. 3, DeVries, Alexis, Manhattan Ch, J6-06. 4, Scarbro, Nancy, Columbus, J6-06. 5, Linday, Brianna, Laurel, J6-06. 6, Prester, Hailey, Manhattan Ch, J6-00. 6, Venema, Tori, Manhattan Ch, J6-00.

Long Jump: 1, Gibbs, Kolby, Laurel, 15-00.25. 2, Auck, Dakota, Hobson-Moore, 14-07.50. 3, VanDyken, Jadyn, Manhattan Ch, 14-05.50. 4, DeVries, Emma, Roberts, 14-02.75. 5, Caswell, Alexa, Laurel, 14-01.75. 6, Finn, Bailey, Sweet Grass, 14-01.50.

Triple Jump: 1, Gibbs, Kolby, Laurel, 32-02. 2, Caswell, Alexa, Laurel, 30-01.25. 3, Ketchum, Kameryn, Sweet Grass, 29-10. 4, Corean, Morgan, Winnett-Gras, 29-01.50. 5, Pospisil, Dylann, Bridger, 28-10.50. 6, Goltz, Mya, Bridger, 28-06.25.

Shot Put: 1, Harper, Teigan, Laurel, 36-07. 2, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 31-11.50. 3, Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass, 31-01. 4, Maynard, Paige, Laurel, 29-10. 5, Graves, Kaiya, Laurel, 28-10. 6, Frank, Kitrie, Red Lodge, 28-09.50.

Discus: 1, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 105-07. 2, Graves, Kaiya, Laurel, 103-01. 3, Maynard, Paige, Laurel, 95-08. 4, Lerum, Dana, Manhattan Ch, 92-06. 5, Frank, Kitrie, Red Lodge, 88-00. 6, Rehder, Lainey, Red Lodge, 81-04.

Javelin: 1, Harris, Keeli, Laurel, 124-02. 2, Frank, Kitrie, Red Lodge, 116-09. 3, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 110-02. 4, Bertolino, Bentley, Roberts, 96-00. 5, Frank, Abby, Park City, 93-07. 6, Leeds, Laney, Laurel, 88-01.

Boys

Team scores: Laurel 179, Red Lodge 75, Park City 74, Columbus 66, Manhattan Christian 43, Roberts 30.5, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 19, Winnett-Grass Range 15.5, Whitehall 12, Big Timber 11, Willow Creek 8, Bridger 8.

100-meter dash: 1, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 11.77. 2, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 11.79. 3, Schwend, Tanner, Laurel, 11.86. 4, Hill, Tebarek, Manhattan Ch, 11.97. 5, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 12.06. 6, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 12.09.

200: 1, Webinger, Jakob, Laurel, 22.80. 2, Waddell, Jack, Laurel, 23.18. 3, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 24.28. 4, Aby, Eli, Laurel, 24.43. 5, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 24.56. 6, Swanz, Jackson, Hobson-Moore, 24.75.

400: 1, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 53.45. 2, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 55.09. 3, McGillvry, Gage, Sweet Grass, 57.63. 4, Story, Wyatt, Park City, 58.90. 5, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, 58.93. 6, Nation, Sage, Sweet Grass, 1:00.62.

800: 1, Kenney, Matt, Manhattan Ch, 2:10.89. 2, Trostle, Colton, Laurel, 2:16.99. 3, Vesbach, Elias, Columbus, 2:20.85. 4, Plymale, James, Columbus, 2:22.22. 5, Barta, Ty, Laurel, 2:24.29. 6, Wilcox, Owen, Laurel, 2:25.82.

1,600: 1, Arthun, Oren, Manhattan Ch, 4:50.38. 2, Paris, Dylan, Laurel, 4:50.87. 3, Plymale, James, Columbus, 4:55.65. 4, Kenney, Matt, Manhattan Ch, 4:58.77. 5, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 5:13.88. 6, Bickel, Gavyn, Roberts, 5:19.95.

3,200: 1, Paris, Dylan, Laurel, 10:49.52. 2, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 11:15.05. 3, Vesbach, Elias, Columbus, 11:17.97. 4, Johnson, Ethan, Laurel, 11:34.21. 5, Henry, Jonah, Laurel, 11:48.25. 6, Gage, Pason, Laurel, 11:50.68.

110 Hurdles: 1, Flemmon, Daylen, Laurel, 16.76. 2, Quenser, Skyler, Red Lodge, 17.53. 3, Swanz, Jackson, Hobson-Moore, 17.57. 4, Tschacher, Wesley, Laurel, 17.76. 5, Burrows, Chase, Laurel, 17.78. 6, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 18.13.

300 Hurdles: 1, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 44.01. 2, Burrows, Chase, Laurel, 44.40. 3, Swanz, Jackson, Hobson-Moore, 44.67. 4, Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 46.60. 5, Quenser, Skyler, Red Lodge, 46.61. 6, Tschacher, Wesley, Laurel, 46.84.

4x100 Relay: 1, Laurel 'A' (Webinger, Jakob , Aby, Eli , McAllister, Cameron , Waddell, Jack ), 43.83. 2, Laurel 'B' 47.25. 3, Manhattan Christian 'A' 48.72. 4, Park City 'A' 48.79. 5, Sweet Grass County 'A' 49.35. 6, Bridger 'A' 51.00.

4x400 Relay: 1, Laurel 'A' 3:47.35. 2, Columbus 'A' 3:55.43. 3, Winnett-Grass Range 'A' 3:56.71. 4, Park City 'A' 3:57.85. 5, Red Lodge 'A' 4:07.03. 6, Manhattan Christian 'A' 4:10.83.

High Jump: 1, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, J5-08. 2, Smith, Campbell, Willow Creek, J5-08. 3, Adams, Nathan, Manhattan Ch, J5-08. 4, Schwend, Tanner, Laurel, J5-06. 5, Allen, Joe, Roberts, J5-04. 5, Dunkel, Jace, Winnett-Gras, J5-02.

Pole Vault: 1, Jacobsen, Spenser, Red Lodge, J10-06. 2, Gray, Lucas, Laurel, J10-00. 3, Meier, Garrett, Columbus, J10-00. 4, Kosel, Lukas, Roberts, J9-06. 5, Allen, Joe, Roberts, J9-00. 6, Kyhl, Easton, Laurel, J9-00.

Long Jump: 1, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 19-10. 2, Webinger, Jakob, Laurel, 19-08. 3, Swanz, Jackson, Hobson-Moore, 18-09. 4, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 18-07.50. 5, Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 18-04.50. 6, Gray, Lucas, Laurel, 18-03.

Triple Jump: 1, Brown, Max, Laurel, 37-03.50. 2, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, 36-10.50. 3, Stepper, Holden, Park City, 35-07. 4, Buessing, Jacob, Bridger, 35-05.50. 5, Kindsfather, Taetin, Park City, 35-05. 6, Zentner, Rod, Bridger, 35-03.

Shot Put: 1, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 44-02.50. 2, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 41-00.50. 3, Smith, Dylan, Whitehall, 39-07. 4, Kazmierczak, Xane, Laurel, 36-10. 5, Poser, Alex, Laurel, 36-07. 6, Hull, Treydon, Laurel, 36-02.50.

Discus: 1, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 135-02.50. 2, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 120-07.50. 3, Smith, Dylan, Whitehall, 113-06. 4, Folts, Colton, Laurel, 112-00. 5, Heidema, Logan, Manhattan Ch, 108-09. 6, Hull, Treydon, Laurel, 102-07.

Javelin: 1, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 146-06. 2, Kazmierczak, Xane, Laurel, 141-10. 3, McNeil, Jace, Laurel, 140-10. 4, Eickhoff, Garrett, Winnett-Gras, 125-10. 5, Bantz, Brady, Winnett-Gras, 121-07. 6, Ward, Hunter, Laurel, 116-08.