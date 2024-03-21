Kalispell Glacier hurdler Evan Barnes commits to Montana for track and field

KALISPELL — As the 2024 high school track season gets under way, one hurdler from Kalispell Glacier High School already knows where he’ll be heading next, as Evan Barnes recently committed to the track and field team at the University of Montana.

"I came out to track freshman year. I didn't think I was going to be super good," said Barnes. "I mean, I ran decent, but (this) past junior year I worked real hard, and got where I needed to be, got my times where they needed to be, and when the Griz offered me I had to take it."

When Barnes heads to UM this fall he will be competing primarily in hurdles both indoors and outdoors.

"It's always been my event. Even from when I was a little kid, I loved the hurdles," said Barnes. "And so freshman year I decided to try out the hurdles and got where I needed to be. "

While placing in the top 10 for both hurdling events at the state meet for Class AA last year with times of 15.41 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and 41.07 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles, Barnes was pivotal in helping Glacier claim first in the 400-meter relay with a time of 42.03 seconds.

"Evan brings a quiet confidence to the team," said Glacier head boys track and field coach Connor Fuller.

"He was one of those guys his freshman year — it was an incredible stor, about kind of being pretty good but not there, and then just put a lot of work in. And he's turned himself into a fantastic track and field athlete, football athlete as well, and fun to coach."

As for when Barnes joins the track and field program in Missoula, Fuller knows he couldn’t be in better hands.

"I mean they're running a wonderful program there and especially in the sprints and in the hurdles," said Fuller.

"He’s going to fit right in with those guys and with the right coaching that they have he’s going to be a huge asset for them. (I'm) excited for him and especially for the University of Montana, to keep building that program that they're doing a great job with."

Even with all the excitement surrounding his future at the collegiate level, Barnes has his focus on his final year on the high school track.

"Obviously state's going to be super exciting this year. We've got a ton of good athletes, especially in the hurdles," said Barnes.

"So it's gonna be a real competition this year. Obviously, to take home state would be awesome. Obviously taking home state in the 4-by-1 like we did last year, those are my goals and I hope to reach them."