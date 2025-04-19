Kalispell Glacier, Helena Capital boys share title at annual Swede Dahlberg Invitational

BUTTE — A late push in the final event of the day helped the Helena Capital boys earn a share of the title.

The Bruins placed fourth in the 1,600-meter relay to collect four points and pull into a tie for first place alongside Kalispell Glacier — which placed seventh in the event and finished one spot out of scoring — at the Harry "Swede" Dahlberg Invitational on Friday afternoon at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in a meet attended by all 16 Class AA boys programs.

Both the Bruins and Wolfpack finished the day atop the team standings with 58 points. Bozeman Gallatin took third with 56 points, Helena finished fourth with 55 and Kalispell Flathead took fifth with 52.

The Wolfpack got first-place finishes from Ethan Anderson in the 300 hurdles (39.13) and Owen Thiel in the 1,600 (4:26.27). Capital got a win from Tyler Crum in the javelin.

Butte High's Sam Henderson set a meet record in the triple jump with a mark of 48 feet and 1/4 inch. Bozeman Gallatin's Jack Murray won both the shot put (55 feet) and discus (168 feet).

For full results from the Dahlberg meet, click here.

