“It’s a punishment race”: 300-meter hurdles not for faint of heart

The 300-meter hurdles is one of the most brutal and grueling events in track and field.

Not only are athletes sprinting nearly a full lap around the track, they’ve got to clear eight hurdles in the process.

“Oh my gosh, it’s a punishment race. It’s not for the weak of heart. It’s a tough race and the people that run it are proud of it, and they should be," Red Lodge senior Skylar Quenzer said.

“Your legs are just dead by the end. Add hurdles to that and you get to that last 100 and you’re literally putting in every effort to make it over the hurdle itself," said Red Lodge junior Brayli Reimer

Like Reimer said, the legs start to feel like they’re dragging weights after 200 meters, but coming down that backstretch in a competitive race can provide just enough juice to finish.

“Sometimes it is that. Who has the last little bit for the last five yards? Who has the guts? That’s just my favorite part, is running that with somebody who is just right there," Reimer said.

“Once you hear all those people, you’re just like, ‘I’ve got to be this kid. I’ve got to go,'" Quenzer said.

Sometimes that extra adrenaline, though, can’t quite get you over the hump.

“Last year I fell pretty hard. You get a couple bumps and bruises. That’s all fun in the race. It’s about competing," Quenzer said.