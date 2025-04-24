'It means a lot': Great Falls sophomore twins Steele, Scarlet Harris setting state-qualifying marks for Bison

GREAT FALLS — The Bison track and field team already has a handful of state qualifiers, and two of them are sophomore twins Scarlet and Steele Harris — who have each reached the mark in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

"It means a lot, you know, coming out here and dominating with a family member, it means a lot," Steele Harris said prior to Wednesday's practice. "Just the legacy that we can leave on Great Falls High."

"It's really good, I like to see that there's people with equal, like, push as me," Scarlet Harris said, "and that we're both reaching for the same goals."

Scarlet is also a state qualifier in other events such as the high jump and both the 100- and 300-meter hurdle races. While that's an impressive feat, she said there's still work to be done.

"Definitely (want to set personal records), I really want to because that was earlier in the season," Scarlet Harris said. "New month, so new races. I'm just pushing myself to reach what I can do."

The twins talked about how they have friendly competitions at practice.

"Keep it close in the beginning, then when it gets to the end, got to pull away a little bit," Steele joked on when he races against Scarlet.

"We're usually a lane or two apart from each other, but I can hear him sometimes and we just make fun of each other a little bit," Scarlet said.

Jokes aside, both said they really try to push each other.

"Feeding off each other's energy," Steele said. "Like proving to the other one just who can go harder, you know, and ... that kind of helps us to be better."

"I have to encourage him," Scarlet said. "I like to remind him that state's coming up, divisionals is coming up, and he's got to win."

Back in 2023, their older brother Reed Harris won the individual Class AA state championship in the 200 while he was a senior, which the twins said gives them motivation.

"He kind of set an example about what athletes can be in Montana, and just coming out here every day and trying to work," Steele said.

"To think one of us has done it before, and hopefully we'll both get there someday, and it's just encouraging to know that someone in our family has done that before," Scarlet said.

Scarlet and Steele each have two top-five times across AA this season, but both said there are still benchmarks they aim to clear the rest of the spring.

"Definitely break 11 (seconds) in the 100, and then in the 200 probably even get close to breaking 22," Steele said.

"I'm really reaching for 5-4 right now in high jump," Scarlet said. "Hurdles ... maybe getting in the 44s, maybe even 43. Our school records are in my head a lot. And 100 hurdles, breaking 15, and also our school record, as well."

Scarlet and Steele Harris will be names to keep an eye on throughout the rest of their high school tenures, and they next hit the track with Great Falls High Saturday in Helena at the Skor DeKam Invite.