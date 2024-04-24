'It just feels special:' Kalispell Flathead siblings appreciate bond formed by being sports family

KALISPELL — For some families sports are everything, and that's exactly the case for three siblings at Flathead High School, with the two oldest already committed to the Division I level and the youngest looking to follow in their footsteps.

"I love it. I love sports. It's just so fun," said sophomore Addison Thornsberry. "Especially with Brody and Kennedy too, like it's just so fun with us three."

And her step-sister Kennedy Moore, who is currently ranked first in the state for the high jump and will be attending Wake Forest University for basketball, couldn’t agree more.

"It's super competitive. Anything we do, super competitive since we're all athletes and everything," said Moore. "And I don't know, it just feels special, but it's never boring, it's never boring with them."

Their brother Brody, who will be attending the University of Montana for track and field, rounds out the athletic trio, and since his freshman year he and Kennedy have qualified for state for their respective events.

"It feels really good," said Brody Thornsberry. "Knowing her freshman year we both placed at state. It was really cool to be able to share those moments together, being able to place at every state meet we've been to."

As for the youngest sibling Addison having a big brother and big sister to look up to from the basketball court to on the track, she knows her favorite part.

"Getting to cheer them on because I'm just so proud of them," said Addison with a smile. "They both since freshman year have just always been working so hard and it's just really fun to see them compete and I just want to be like them too."

"So I think that's my favorite part is just like getting to see them every day and just watch us all three grow together, and all be in high school at the same time."

While enjoying the fun of having a sports-centric family, the focus is set on having a strong season as a team and preparing for state.

"I really feel that we can do well, I feel that we can place as a whole and we have some really great athletes, young and old," said Kennedy. "The younger kids are definitely going to succeed in their years to come. And the older kids are definitely making the most of what they have now the time that they have left."

Brody, who is a part of both the current fastest 400-meter relay and 1,600 relay teams in the state, shares the same aspirations.

"Really hoping for a state title, I think this is the team for us to be able to do it with," said Brody. "And I think that's just kind of where the expectation is right now, and that's really what we're working towards."

