Huntley Project's Noah Bouchard, Livingston's Carter Bartz hit state-best marks at Laurel Invite

LAUREL -- Athletes hit three state-best marks at the 10-team Laurel Park City Invite at the Laurel Sports Complex on Saturday.

Huntley Project's Noah Bouchard claimed two of those marks, recording personal and state bests in both the 110-meter hurdles (14.71 seconds) and high jump (6 feet, 10 inches). Bouchard's 14.71 in the 110 hurdles topped the previous state-best time of 15.03 seconds set by Ryan DeVries of Billings West two days earlier at the West High vs. Senior Dual, while his 6-10 high jump surpassed Bigfork's Wyatt Duke, who cleared 6-9 at the Frenchtown Invitational on April 9.

The other state-best mark at the Laurel Park City Invite went to Livingston's Carter Bartz, who cleared 14 feet, 3 inches in the pole vault. The 14-3 height surpassed Billings Senior's Caden Palm, who cleared 14-2 at the West High vs. Senior Dual, for the season's top mark. Bartz is the only Class A vaulter to hit the state qualifying standard so far this season.

The Laurel girls and Hardin boys won the team titles at the Laurel Park City Invite.

Carly Cook won the 400- and 1,600-meter runs to help the Locomotive girls to 154 team points. Huntley Project finished second with 138 points, well clear of third-place Billings Central with 57.

Aundria Mourich added a win in the 800 for Laurel, which also got wins in the field from Gracey Willis (long jump) and Teigan Harper (shot put).

Huntley Project had two multi-event winners: Macee Murphy in the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump and Hannah Cooper in the high jump and javelin.

On the boys side, Hardin scored 122 points to edge Huntley Project (113) and Laurel (112) for the top spot. The Bulldogs won the 4x400-meter relay and had three individual winners. Alduran Takes Enemy broke the tape in the 800-meter run, and teammate Quaiden Whiteman placed first in the 3,200. Hunter Bear Cloud added a triple jump victory for the Bulldogs.

Laurel's Jakob Webinger was a two-event winner, sweeping the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Laurel Park City Invite

April 24 at Laurel Sports Complex

Girls

Team scores: Laurel 154, Huntley Project 138, Billings Central 57, Red Lodge 52, Hardin 33, Shepherd 30, Columbus 20, Colstrip 20, Livingston (Park) 13, Roundup 10.

100-meter dash: 1, Wahl, Kellan, Billings Cen, 12.73. 2, Molvig, Molly, Billings Cen, 12.75. 3, Egan, Malea, Colstrip, 13.33. 4, Fox, Mariah, Laurel, 13.62. 4, Bohl, Sophia, Billings Cen, 13.62. 6, Chase, Chantel, Huntley Proj, 13.64.

200: 1, Chase, Chantel, Huntley Proj, 27.56. 2, Maack, Mya, Laurel, 28.24. 3, Bohl, Sophia, Billings Cen, 28.37. 4, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 28.66. 5, Ekness, Grace, Shepherd, 28.81. 6, Almazon, Julia, Park, 29.15.

400: 1, Cook, Carly, Laurel, 1:01.18. 2, Wahl, Kellan, Billings Cen, 1:02.46. 3, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 1:03.21. 4, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 1:03.57. 5, Molvig, Molly, Billings Cen, 1:03.67. 6, Timm, Grace, Laurel, 1:03.70.

800: 1, Mourich, Andria, Laurel, 2:31.19. 2, Lile, Natalie, Huntley Proj, 2:35.38. 3, Erving, Madison, Laurel, 2:35.62. 4, Moccasin, Ellyse, Hardin, 2:37.41. 5, Parsons, Kayla, Laurel, 2:37.59. 6, Berg, Kenadie, Laurel, 2:39.74.

1,600: 1, Cook, Carly, Laurel, 5:29.48. 2, Timm, Grace, Laurel, 5:31.73. 3, Harmer, Madison, Hardin, 5:32.24. 4, Mourich, Andria, Laurel, 5:34.30. 5, Plymale, Kelsey, Columbus, 5:42.01. 6, Aragon, Mariah, Hardin, 5:46.06.

3,200: 1, Harmer, Madison, Hardin, 12:20.53. 2, Aragon, Mariah, Hardin, 12:51.97. 3, Donally, Gretchen, Huntley Proj, 14:01.59. 4, Shuck, MacKenna, Red Lodge, 14:11.39. 5, Kelly, Sophia, Shepherd, 14:17.83. 6, Fogle, Hailey, Shepherd, 14:25.47.

100 hurdles: 1, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 16.46. 2, Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, 17.05. 3, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 17.25. 4, Murdock, Tenley, Shepherd, 17.42. 5, McNeil, Macie, Laurel, 17.55. 6, Lindeen, Delayne, Huntley Proj, 18.17.

300 hurdles: 1, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 48.58. 2, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 48.84. 3, Maack, Morgan, Laurel, 49.71. 4, Murdock, Tenley, Shepherd, 52.54. 5, Lindeen, Delayne, Huntley Proj, 53.79. 6, Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, 55.23.

4x100 relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic 'A', 50.83. 2, Huntley Project 'A', 51.99. 3, Laurel 'A', 53.58. 4, Shepherd 'A', 54.67. 5, Colstrip 'A', 54.76. 6, Columbus 'A', 55.43.

4x400 relay: 1, Huntley Project 'A', 4:21.53. 2, Shepherd 'A', 4:25.53. 3, Red Lodge 'A', 4:37.45. 4, Hardin 'A', 4:37.54. 5, Colstrip 'A', 4:40.50. 6, Columbus 'A', 4:41.16.

High jump: 1, Cooper, Hannah, Huntley Proj, J5-01. 2, Harris, Keeli, Laurel, J4-08. 3, Newman, Kaytie, Roundup, J4-04. 4, Goffena, Makayla, Roundup, J4-04. 5, Bends, Kadie, Colstrip, J4-04. 6, Quenzer, Shaylee, Red Lodge, J4-04.

Pole vault: 1, Powell, Rebekah, Billings Cen, J10-00. 2, Leeds, Laney, Laurel, J8-06. 3, Donally, Gretchen, Huntley Proj, J8-00. 4, Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, J8-00. 5, Christman, Hannah, Huntley Proj, J7-06. 6, Linday, Brianna, Laurel, J7-00.

Long jump: 1, Willis, Gracey, Laurel, 16-11.50. 2, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 16-05. 3, Almazon, Julia, Park, 15-11.50. 4, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 15-05.50. 5, Egan, Malea, Colstrip, 15-02. 6, Gibbs, Kolby, Laurel, 14-10.

Triple jump: 1, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 35-00.50. 2, Willis, Gracey, Laurel, 34-08.50. 3, McNeil, Macie, Laurel, 32-06. 4, Twitchell, McKenzie, Huntley Proj, 31-01. 5, Lind, Madi, Columbus, 29-08.50. 6, Caswell, Alexa, Laurel, 29-05.50.

Shot put: 1, Harper, Teigan, Laurel, 37-05.75. 2, Cooper, Hannah, Huntley Proj, 36-09. 3, Rogers, Talen, Colstrip, 36-06. 4, Floyd, Rainna, Park, 35-03.50. 5, Maynard, Paige, Laurel, 34-09.25. 6, Ekness, Faith, Shepherd, 32-10.75.

Discus: 1, Sedgwick, Tristen, Huntley Proj, 119-08. 2, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 112-04.50. 3, McClenning, Brooke, Huntley Proj, 106-11.50. 4, Graves, Kaiya, Laurel, 102-05. 5, Ekness, Faith, Shepherd, 98-09. 6, Floyd, Rainna, Park, 98-03.

Javelin: 1, Cooper, Hannah, Huntley Proj, 119-09. 2, Frank, Kitrie, Red Lodge, 116-04. 3, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 115-03. 4, Harris, Keeli, Laurel, 115-01. 5, Rosman, Nova, Shepherd, 105-08. 6, Nelson, Megan, Park, 105-03.

Boys

Team scores: Hardin 122, Huntley Project 113, Laurel 112, Livingston (Park) 64, Red Lodge 43.5, Columbus 36.5, Shepherd 24, Colstrip 7, Billings Central 4, Roundup 1.

100-meter dash: 1, Webinger, Jakob, Laurel, 10.96. 2, Bear Cloud, Hunter, Hardin, 11.28. 3, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 11.54. 4, Little Light, Paul, Hardin, 11.57. 5, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 11.61. 6, McAllister, Cameron, Laurel, 11.73.

200: 1, Webinger, Jakob, Laurel, 22.44. 2, Bear Cloud, Hunter, Hardin, 22.68. 3, Waddell, Jack, Laurel, 22.84. 4, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 23.27. 5, Little Light, Paul, Hardin, 23.42. 6, Hanser, John, Columbus, 23.86.

400: 1, Waddell, Jack, Laurel, 50.75. 2, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 51.31. 3, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 51.58. 4, Hanser, John, Columbus, 52.86. 5, Burns, Mitchell, Huntley Proj, 53.73. 6, MacGillivray, Jaydan, Shepherd, 54.70.

800: 1, Takes Enemy, Alduran, Hardin, 2:06.70. 2, Nelson, Alex, Huntley Proj, 2:07.34. 3, Durgan, Andrew, Park, 2:09.14. 4, Brown, Ryan, Park, 2:10.45. 5, Medicine Bull, Tegan, Hardin, 2:10.89. 6, Graves, Kevin, Huntley Proj, 2:12.01.

1,600: 1, Graves, Kevin, Huntley Proj, 4:43.00. 2, Joe, Tayjon, Hardin, 4:47.83. 3, Medicine Bull, Tegan, Hardin, 4:48.06. 4, Nelson, Alex, Huntley Proj, 4:48.98. 5, Durgan, Andrew, Park, 4:49.59. 6, Whiteman, Quaiden, Hardin, 4:49.92.

3,200: 1, Whiteman, Quaiden, Hardin, 10:40.87. 2, Joe, Tayjon, Hardin, 10:41.85. 3, Paris, Dylan, Laurel, 10:59.27. 4, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 11:06.97. 5, Serafin, Charlie, Park, 11:13.66. 6, Gage, Pason, Laurel, 11:16.48.

110 hurdles: 1, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Proj, 14.71. 2, Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 16.35. 3, Stene, Samuel, Shepherd, 16.74. 4, Brown, Nathan, Park, 16.76. 5, Tschacher, Wesley, Laurel, 17.72. 6, Burrows, Chase, Laurel, 17.75.

300 hurdles: 1, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, 43.20. 2, Burrows, Chase, Laurel, 43.68. 3, Stene, Samuel, Shepherd, 45.67. 4, Tschacher, Wesley, Laurel, 47.35. 5, Brown, Max, Laurel, 47.57. 6, Casterline, Tyce, Colstrip, 48.96.

4x100 relay: 1, Laurel 'A', 44.08. 2, Hardin 'A', 45.04. 3, Huntley Project 'A', 45.10. 4, Park 'A', 46.45. 5, Red Lodge 'A', 47.10. 6, Shepherd 'A', 48.88.

4x400 relay: 1, Hardin 'A', 3:34.11. 2, Huntley Project 'A', 3:41.39. 3, Park 'A', 3:47.15. 4, Columbus 'A', 3:53.32. 5, Shepherd 'A', 3:56.98. 6, Park 'B', 4:02.48.

High jump: 1, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Proj, J6-10. 2, Kokot, Payton, Park, J5-08. 3, Casterline, Tyce, Colstrip, J5-08. 4, Little Light, Paul, Hardin, J5-08. 5, Adams, Mason, Columbus, J5-06. 5, Schwend, Tanner, Laurel, J5-06.

Pole vault: 1, Bartz, Carter, Park, J14-03. 2, Gray, Lucas, Laurel, J11-06. 3, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, J11-06. 4, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, J11-00. 5, Kyhl, Easton, Laurel, J10-00. 6, Tomlin, Landen, Red Lodge, J9-00. 6, Gage, Carter, Laurel, J9-00.

Long jump: 1, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 21-02. 2, Waddell, Jack, Laurel, 21-00. 3, Brown, Ryan, Park, 19-10. 4, Hayden, Michael, Billings Cen, 19-09. 5, Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 19-04.50. 6, Kokot, Payton, Park, 19-02.50.

Triple jump: 1, Bear Cloud, Hunter, Hardin, 43-01.50. 2, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Proj, 40-11. 3, Rogge, Drew, Park, 40-03.50. 4, Lindeen, Wylee, Huntley Proj, 36-10.50. 5, Medicine Bull, Tegan, Hardin, 36-07. 6, Brown, Max, Laurel, 36-04.75.

Shot put: 1, Buchanan, Stanley, Huntley Proj, 46-04. 2, Richardson, Aaron, Shepherd, 43-08.25. 3, Stops, Garren, Hardin, 43-03. 4, Poser, Alex, Laurel, 41-06.50. 5, Ungoretti, Connor, Park, 39-09.50. 6, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 39-07.75.

Discus: 1, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 130-11. 2, Buchanan, Stanley, Huntley Proj, 128-05. 3, Hill, Mikey, Hardin, 124-10. 4, Stops, Garren, Hardin, 118-06. 5, Ungoretti, Connor, Park, 116-02.50. 6, Fish, Elijah, Roundup, 115-02.

Javelin: 1, Geck, Brandon, Huntley Proj, 139-03. 2, McNeil, Jace, Laurel, 137-09. 3, Dennis, Cody, Laurel, 134-07. 4, Stops, Garren, Hardin, 132-05. 5, Ward, Hunter, Laurel, 129-06. 6, Hill, Mikey, Hardin, J125-09.