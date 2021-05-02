Huntley Project's Bouchard shines at Park City/Harlowton Invitational

LAUREL — Huntley Project senior Noah Bouchard had quite the performance at Saturday's Park City/Harlowton Invitational, sweeping the jumping events and running on the Red Devils' first-place 400-meter relay team. Project's boys won the team title with 128 points.

Bouchard started off the day with a massive personal best in the long jump, leaping 22 feet, 2 ½ inches. That vaulted Bouchard into the top spot in Class B this season and is the fifth-best jump in Montana.

The standout senior was far from finished, though. He ran the second leg of Project's winning 400-meter relay team, which qualified for the State B meet with a time of 44.61 seconds.

Bouchard then finished off a sweep of the jumping events with a state-qualifying jump of 42-10 ½ in the triple jump, also the top spot in Class B, and a leap of 6-08 in the high jump. Bouchard went from 6-08 to 7-00 in the high jump but came up just shy on all three attempts. He currently leads Montana with a season best of 6-10.

A false start in the 110-meter hurdles, an event in which Bouchard has Montana's fastest time this season at 14.71 seconds, kept him from five first-place medals on Saturday.

Project also got victories from Stanley Buchanan in the discus (133-08) and shot put (47-07 ¼), Kevin Graves in the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 53.37 seconds and Alex Nelson in the 800 in 2:01.95.

Mitchell Burns looks like he's rounding back into form, as the senior won the 400-meter dash in 51.02 seconds. Burns finished fourth in the 400 at the 2019 State B meet as a sophomore.

Red Lodge finished runner-up with 99 points and had multiple winners on Saturday. Rams senior Jay Jetmore took the 100-meter dash in 11.42 seconds and the 200 in 23.18 seconds, both of which qualify him for the State B meet, and finished runner-up in the pole vault.

Jetmore's teammate Spencer Jacobsen claimed the pole vault title with a vault of 13-00, which ties his season best. Jacobsen is tied with Glasgow's Stephen Bailey for the top mark in Class B this season.

The Rams got victories from Elijah Quick in the 3,200 in 10:48.01 and Skyler Quenzer in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.57. Red Lodge also won the 1,600-meter relay in 3:38.21.

The Project girls made it a Red Devils sweep on Saturday afternoon, running away with the team title with 147 points.

Red Devils junior Macee Murphy won four events, sweeping the hurdles and the long jump and triple jump.

Murphy's leap of 35-03 ½ in the triple jump qualifies her for the State B meet and is the best jump in Class B this season. She also ran Class B's best time in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.36 seconds and the No. 2 time in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.51 seconds.

Hannah Cooper also won multiple events for Project, winning the high jump with a leap of 4-10 and the javelin with a toss of 108-11. She also finished third in the shot put.

Big Timber's girls finished second with 88 points behind several individual winners. Alyssa Boshart won the 100 in 12.80 seconds, which is the No. 2 time in Class B this season. Boshart ran Class B's fastest 400 at 1:01.56. Both times hit the State B qualifying standard.

Sophomore Natalie Wood won the 1,600 and 3,200, while the Sheepherders' 1,600-meter relay team also claimed a first-place finish.

Harlowton-Ryegate girls finished third with 64 points behind victories from Emmy Martin in the 200 (27.31) and Samantha Fenley in the 800 (2:28.81).

Results from Saturday's meet can be found below.

Park City/Harlowton Invitational

Laurel Sports Complex

Team Scores

Girls

Huntley Project 147, Big Timber 88, Harlowton-Ryegate 64, Red Lodge 47, Colstrip 44, Shepherd 28, Park City 27, Columbus 22, Ennis 22, Broadus 9.75, Bridger 7, Absarokee 4, Lodge Grass 4, Broadview-Lavina 4, Missoula Loyola 3.75, Belfry 2, Fromberg 1, Roy-Winifred 1 Forsyth .75, Reed Point-Rapleje .75.

Boys

Huntley Project 128, Red Lodge 99, Columbus 62, Park City 45.5, Missoula Loyola 37, Harlowton-Ryegate 36.33, Reed Point-Rapelje 20, Big Timber 16, Roberts 14, Lodge Grass 12, Broadview-Lavina 9.33, Colstrip 8.33, Forsyth 8, Shepherd 8, Roy-Winifred 7, Fromberg 6, Winnett-Grass Range 4.5, Ennis 4, Broadus 2.

Girls 100 Meter Dash Unified

1, Briggs, Lillian, Park City, 17.76.

Girls 100 Meter Dash

1, Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass, 12.80. 2, Martin, Emmy, Harlowton/Ry, 13.09.

3, Egan, Malea, Colstrip, 13.24. 4, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 13.26. 5,

Campbell, Krista, Bridger, 13.39. 6, Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 13.44.

Girls 200 Meter Dash

1, Martin, Emmy, Harlowton/Ry, 27.31. 2, Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 27.67.

3, Roberts, Dakota, Harlowton/Ry, 27.83. 4, Campbell, Krista, Bridger, 28.07.

5, Ekness, Grace, Shepherd, 28.27. 6, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 28.78.

Girls 400 Meter Dash

1, Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass, 1:01.56. 2, Aller, Aley, Sweet Grass,

1:02.49. 3, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 1:03.38. 4, Polivkova, Lea, Sweet

Grass, 1:03.45. 5, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 1:03.72. 6, Middleton, Rebecca,

Huntley Proj, 1:05.10.

Girls 800 Meter Run

1, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 2:28.81. 2, Lile, Natalie, Huntley Proj,

2:34.21. 3, Hagl, Alexis, Harlowton/Ry, 2:39.39. 4, Shuck, MacKenna, Red

Lodge, 2:39.75. 5, Frank, Abby, Park City, 2:40.24. 6, Boyles, Genesis, Ennis,

2:41.24.

Girls 800 Meter Run Unified

1, Briggs, Lillian, Park City, 3:39.65.

Girls 1600 Meter Run

1, Wood, Natalie, Sweet Grass, 5:46.51. 2, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry,

6:03.67. 3, Stroop, Zoey, Colstrip, 6:12.64. 4, Kuntz, Margot, Red Lodge,

6:26.19. 5, Donally, Gretchen, Huntley Proj, 6:26.91. 6, Moore, Aya, Red

Lodge, 6:27.39.

Girls 3200 Meter Run

1, Wood, Natalie, Sweet Grass, 12:18.75. 2, Stroop, Zoey, Colstrip, 12:51.75.

3, Hoffman, Abigail, Park City, 12:56.44. 4, Pretty On Top, Shantell, Lodge

Grass, 14:06.80. 5, Binando, Brooke, Red Lodge, 14:13.61. 6, Chavez, Amerie,

Red Lodge, 14:33.19.

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 16.36. 2, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 17.12. 3,

Murdock, Tenley, Shepherd, 17.38. 4, Lindeen, Delayne, Huntley Proj, 17.88. 5,

Herden, Whitney, Belfry, 18.05. 6, Ledgerwood, Marlyssa, Ennis, 18.08.

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Unified Even

1, Briggs, Lillian, Park City, 22.55.

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 47.51. 2, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 47.99. 3,

Murdock, Tenley, Shepherd, 50.24. 4, Polivkova, Lea, Sweet Grass, 51.21. 5,

Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 51.72. 6, Berry, Isabella, Loyola-Sacre, 52.09.

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

1, Shepherd 'A' 51.75. 2, Huntley Project 'A' 52.48. 3, Sweet Grass County 'A'

52.54. 4, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' 54.00. 5, Ennis 'A' 55.15. 6, Red Lodge 'A'

55.17.

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

1, Sweet Grass County 'A' 4:15.02. 2, Huntley Project 'A' 4:25.82. 3,

Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' 4:36.57. 4, Columbus 'A' 4:39.52. 5, Ennis 'A' 4:41.39.

6, Broadview-Lavina 'A' 4:46.22.

Girls High Jump

1, Cooper, Hannah, Huntley Proj, J4-10. 2, Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass, J4-10.

3, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, J4-08. 4, Hasler, Josie, Huntley Proj,

J4-08. 5, Schaffer, Zeason, Powder River, J4-06. 5, Berry, Isabella,

Loyola-Sacre, J4-06. 5, Schiffer, Cassandra, Forsyth, J4-06. 5, Herzog, Lily,

Reed Point/R, J4-06.

Girls Pole Vault

1, Christman, Hannah, Huntley Proj, J8-00. 2, Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, J7-06.

3, Stott, Bailey, Huntley Proj, J7-06. 4, Lindeen, Delayne, Huntley Proj,

J7-00. 4, Wandle, Brynn, Huntley Proj, J7-00. 6, Tooke, Alyson, Broadview-La,

J7-00.

Girls Long Jump

1, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 15-08.50. 2, Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass,

15-07. 3, Oliver, Addison, Ennis, 15-02. 4, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 15-01.

5, Ledgerwood, Marlyssa, Ennis, 14-11.50. 6, Schaffer, Zeason, Powder River,

14-10.50.

Girls Triple Jump

1, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 35-03.50. 2, Schaffer, Zeason, Powder River,

33-03.75. 3, Lind, Madi, Columbus, 31-10. 4, Williams, Lexi, Red Lodge,

31-03.50. 5, Sheehan, Lauren, Loyola-Sacre, 30-08.50. 6, Pospisil, Dylann,

Bridger, 30-05.25.

Girls Shot Put

1, Whitedirt, Jamie, Colstrip, 41-06.75. 2, Rogers, Talen, Colstrip, 38-11.75.

3, Cooper, Hannah, Huntley Proj, 37-01.50. 4, McClenning, Brooke, Huntley

Proj, 32-03.25. 5, Klein, Shelbey, Ennis, 31-11.50. 6, Hood, Kali, Columbus,

31-07.

Girls Discus Throw

1, Sedgwick, Tristen, Huntley Proj, 129-02. 2, McClenning, Brooke, Huntley

Proj, 116-01. 3, Whitedirt, Jamie, Colstrip, 112-05.50. 4, Ekness, Faith,

Shepherd, 108-10. 5, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 96-02.50. 6, Guffey, Siera,

Fromberg, 93-05.

Girls Javelin Throw

1, Cooper, Hannah, Huntley Proj, 108-11. 2, Frank, Abby, Park City, 105-08. 3,

Klein, Shelbey, Ennis, 105-01. 4, Frank, Kitrie, Red Lodge, 104-09. 5, Hasler,

Josie, Huntley Proj, 102-09. 6, Crabtree, Dakota, Roy-Winifred, 100-10.

Boys 100 Meter Dash

1, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 11.42. 2, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 11.53. 3,

Palma, Tytus, Loyola-Sacre, 11.61. 4, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 11.64. 4,

Dombrovski, Luca, Loyola-Sacre, 11.64. 6, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 11.65.

Boys 200 Meter Dash

1, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 23.18. 2, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 23.32. 3,

Hanser, John, Columbus, 23.47. 4, Dombrovski, Luca, Loyola-Sacre, 23.57. 5,

Palma, Tytus, Loyola-Sacre, 23.76. 6, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 24.10.

Boys 400 Meter Dash

1, Burns, Mitchell, Huntley Proj, 51.02. 2, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City,

51.53. 3, Ferguson, Ty, Sweet Grass, 51.93. 4, Hanser, John, Columbus, 53.14.

5, McMillion, Gordon, Loyola-Sacre, 54.61. 6, Mcgillvary, Gage, Sweet Grass,

54.89.

Boys 800 Meter Run

1, Nelson, Alex, Huntley Proj, 2:01.95. 2, Graves, Kevin, Huntley Proj,

2:06.60. 3, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, 2:07.22. 4, Story, Wyatt, Park City,

2:09.66. 5, Blankenship, Lee, Roberts, 2:10.38. 6, Wolf, Alex, Loyola-Sacre,

2:13.33.

Boys 1600 Meter Run

1, Graves, Kevin, Huntley Proj, 4:53.37. 2, Plymale, James, Columbus, 4:59.43.

3, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 5:02.74. 4, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, 5:10.12.

5, Bickel, Gavyn, Roberts, 5:13.54. 6, Karpstein, Lee, Broadview-La, 5:15.27.

Boys 3200 Meter Run

1, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 10:48.01. 2, White, Dai'Vyon, Lodge Grass,

10:48.18. 3, Vesbach, Elias, Columbus, 11:02.65. 4, McTaggart, Shane,

Colstrip, 11:03.20. 5, Bickel, Gavyn, Roberts, 11:29.27. 6, Karpstein, Lee,

Broadview-La, 11:30.55.

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1, Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 16.57. 2, Cassens, George, Loyola-Sacre, 18.50.

3, Wicks, Mason, Park City, 19.30. 4, Shane, Jason, Reed Point/R, 20.58. 5,

LaClair, Kyle, Ennis, 21.18. 6, Hansen, Matt, Powder River, 21.88.

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

1, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 42.40. 2, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj,

42.67. 3, Stene, Samuel, Shepherd, 44.45. 4, Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge,

44.95. 5, Cowmey, Diego, Loyola-Sacre, 45.68. 6, Gauthier, Jake, Park City,

45.95.

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

1, Huntley Project 'A' 44.61. 2, Loyola-Sacred Heart 'A' 44.95. 3, Red Lodge

'A' 46.08. 4, Columbus 'A' 46.31. 5, Park City 'A' 46.39. 6, Sweet Grass

County 'A' 47.97.

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

1, Red Lodge 'A' 3:38.21. 2, Huntley Project 'A' 3:43.36. 3, Harlowton/Ryegate

'A' 3:43.64. 4, Sweet Grass County 'A' 3:45.17. 5, Colstrip 'A' 3:52.43. 6,

Winnett-Grass Range 'A' 3:53.43. 6, Park City 'A' 3:53.43.

Boys High Jump

1, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Proj, J6-08. 2, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, J5-08. 3,

Adams, Mason, Columbus, J5-08. 4, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, J5-06. 4,

Casterline, Tyce, Colstrip, J5-06. 4, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, J5-06.

Boys Pole Vault

1, Jacobsen, Spencer, Red Lodge, J13-00. 2, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, J12-00.

3, Donally, Luke, Huntley Proj, J12-00. 4, Meier, Garrett, Columbus, 11-06. 5,

Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, 11-00. 6, Tomlin, Landen, Red Lodge, 10-00.

Boys Long Jump

1, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Proj, 22-02.50. 2, Martinez, Colby, Columbus,

20-09.25. 3, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R, 20-01. 4, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley

Proj, 19-11.50. 5, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 19-10.50. 6, Woldstad, Colter,

Harlowton/Ry, 19-09.50.

Boys Triple Jump

1, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Proj, 42-10.50. 2, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R,

42-01.50. 3, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, 41-02.50. 4, Mosness, Trevor, Sweet

Grass, 40-11. 5, Wilson, Noah, Ennis, 40-07. 6, Walker, Grady, Loyola-Sacre,

39-07.

Boys Shot Put

1, Buchanan, Stanley, Huntley Proj, 47-07.25. 2, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge,

44-04. 3, Johnson, Nathan, Roy-Winifred, 43-05.50. 4, Brien, Jacob, Lodge

Grass, 43-01. 5, Richardson, Aaron, Shepherd, 41-01. 6, Sanguins, William,

Broadview-La, 39-11.50.

Boys Discus Throw

1, Buchanan, Stanley, Huntley Proj, 133-08. 2, Vannattan, Paden, Forsyth,

129-11. 3, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 121-07. 4, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La,

119-02. 5, Yorke, Waylon, Reed Point/R, 108-07. 6, Hanson, Tytan, Powder

River, 102-10.50.

Boys Javelin Throw

1, Todhunter, Jason, Harlowton/Ry, 167-04. 2, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 149-06.

3, Palacios, Sal, Fromberg, 137-03. 4, Bantz, Brady, Winnett-Gras, 131-00. 5,

Donally, Luke, Huntley Proj, 128-01. 6, Carlstrom, Ethan, Roy-Winifred,

124-00.