Huntley Project sweeps team titles at Southern B meet

Huntley Project's excellence on the track continues. The Red Devils claimed both the boys and girls team titles at Thursday's Southern B divisional track and field meet in Laurel.

Project didn't waste any time getting the scoring started, as junior Macee Murphy won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.47 seconds to open the day. Shortly after, Hannah Cooper claimed the high jump title with a leap of 5 feet, 3 inches, edging Big Timber's Emily Cooley in a tiebreaker.

The Red Devils cleaned up in the throwing events, too. Tristen Sedgwick (126 feet, 3 inches) and Brooke McClenning (111-08) finished 1-2 in the discus, while Cooper finished second to Colstrip's Jamie Whitedirt in the shot put. Sedgwick and Cooper placed 2-3 in the girls javelin behind Shepherd's Ashley Carroll, and Hannah Christman won the girls pole vault with a vault of 9 feet.

Project narrowly held off Big Timber for the team title. The Red Devils finished with 99 points, while Big Timber finished with 94.

The Project boys were anchored by another monster showing by senior Noah Bouchard. Bouchard claimed the 110-meter hurdles title in 14.50 seconds, the fastest time in Montana this season. Bouchard then won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 5 ½ inches. He also won the triple jump with a leap of 42-06 ¾.

Bouchard then made his way to the high jump, where he was the only athlete still standing when he came in at 6-02. Bouchard cleared 6-02, 6-06 and 6-08 before moving up to 7-00. His second attempt came the closest, but Bouchard wasn't quite able to become the fourth Montanan to hit the 7-foot mark in the high jump at an in-state meet.

Project finished with 110 points, while Jefferson and Manhattan tied for second with 92 points.

(This story will be updated.)