Huntley Project standout Noah Bouchard signs with University of Colorado track and field

WORDEN — One of the finest track and field athletes in Montana is headed to the Pac-12, as Huntley Project's Noah Bouchard signed with the University of Colorado track and field program on Thursday night.

"Colorado has this home vibe to it. It looks enough like Montana for me to go there and not get homesick, but it's different enough I can go experience new things," Bouchard told MTN Sports via text message. "Also the college and the programs there are amazing and I really clicked with the coaches."

Bouchard helped Huntley Project to a record-breaking team title at the 2019 State B meet as a sophomore. He had a monster senior season in 2021, posting Montana's season-bests in the 110-meter hurdles (14.50 seconds), the high jump (6 feet, 10 inches) and Class B's best marks in the long jump (22-05.5), triple jump (42-11) and javelin (166-04).

Bouchard won the State B title in the javelin and was on his way to winning five individual events before a right hamstring injury in the prelims of the 110-meter hurdles nearly ended his meet entirely. Bouchard came back on essentially one leg to win the State B high jump title with a leap of 6-04.

The Project standout's abilities in multiple events will be utilized to an even greater extent in Boulder. Bouchard will likely try his hand at the decathlon his freshman year and says if it's working, he'll stay with it. His specialty, though, lies in the high jump.

"My biggest goal is making Team USA for France in 2024. But that starts with a Pac-12 championship, to then a Regional, then National title. Hopefully I can make the team if I go do what I know I'm capable of with three years of work and a great program around me," Bouchard said.

Bouchard also visited UCLA in mid-June before signing with Colorado.