Huntley Project girls, Manhattan Christian guys claim team titles at 42nd annual Al Walker Memorial Stillwater Meet

LAUREL — The Huntley Project girls and Manhattan Christian boys won team titles at Saturday afternoon's 42nd annual Al Walker Memorial Stillwater Meet in Laurel.

Project's girls finished with 61 points, holding off Colstrip (58) and Three Forks (52) for the team crown, while the Christian guys finished with 75 points, 17 clear of second-place Huntley Project.

The Red Devils won the 1,600-meter relay in four minutes, 25.92 seconds, but their big surge came in the pole vault. Project went 1-2-3 with Hannah Christman winning at 9 feet, and Delayne Lindeen and Gretchen Donally finishing second and third at 8-06.

Colstrip finished second behind another standout performance from Jamie Whitedirt, the defending State B champion in both the discus and shot put. Whitedirt won both on Saturday afternoon, with teammate Talen Rogers finishing second in the shot put.

Whitedirt's shot put toss of 44-10 is Montana's best this season and puts her within striking distance of the State B record of 46-02 ¼ set by Larry Jo Christensen of Plains in 1993.

Manhattan Christian had multiple winners on the guys side to propel it to victory. Junior Seth Amunrud won the 400-meter dash in 54.20 and the triple jump with a leap of 43-11. Sophomore Oren Arthun joined Amunrud in the winner's circle with a victory in the 1,600 (4:49.71).

Huntley Project's runner-up finish was spearheaded by Stran Selman, who won both the shot put (49-07) and discus (139-09). Luke Donally claimed a victory in the pole vault with a vault of 13-00.

