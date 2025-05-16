Huntley Project girls, Jefferson boys win Southern B track and field titles

LAUREL — Class B's defending state track and field champions look primed to defend their titles, as both hoisted Southern B divisional championship trophies on Thursday in Laurel.

The Huntley Project girls were the only team to amass more than 100 points on Thursday, racking up 114 in their victory, while the Jefferson boys held off strong efforts from Columbus and Joliet.

Project was led by do-everything junior Avery Gerdes, who won the 400-meter dash in 58.76 seconds and won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 1 inch. Gerdes also finished second to Joliet's Cori Coombe in the triple jump.

The Red Devils had just two other individual winners — Caidance Merecki in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.32 and Ivy Grimsruud in the javelin with a throw of 129 feet, 11 inches. Project had several runner-up finishes, including both relay teams, showcasing the depth that will make it a contender at next weekend's Class B state track and field meet in Missoula.

The Jefferson boys will head to Missoula next weekend fresh off a Southern B divisional title and in search of a fifth consecutive state championship.

The Panthers didn't have a single individual champion on the track, though Luke Oxarart finished runner-up in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. But Jefferson dominated in the field.

Oxarart snagged a victory in the shot put with a toss of 50 feet, 9 inches, and the Panthes also placed 4-6 in the event. Oxarart also finished second in the javelin.

Brady Armstrong won the discus for Jefferson with a throw off 144-08, and John Quicgley and Colten Thornock went 1-2 in the high jump, both clearing 6-2.

Full results of the Southern B divisional track and field meet can be found here.