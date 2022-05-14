Watch
Huntley Project girls, Columbus guys claim District 4B crowns

The Huntley Project girls and Columbus guys won District 4B titles in Laurel on Friday afternoon.

Project had a handful of winners, but the only one on the track was the 400-meter relay team, which won in 51.94 seconds. The 1,600-meter relay team placed second.

The Red Devils had a big showing in the discus, as Macee Murphy placed first, Greta Peterson second, Harlie Murphy fifth and Jordan LaForest sixth.

Project also went 1-2-3 in the pole vault with Hannah Christman, Brynn Wandle and Delayne Lindeen. Freshman Maddison Akins had two runner-up finishes, one in the long jump and the other in the high jump to teammate Josie Hasler.

The Columbus guys were led by a strong performance from senior Colby Martinez, who won both the long and triple jumps. Sophomore Mason Adams also won the high jump at 6 feet, while Mason Meier and Trey Johannes went 1-2 in the javelin.

Martinez's teammate Kaden Daniels finished second in the triple jump, fifth in the long jump and fifth in the 800.

