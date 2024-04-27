How Billings Skyview's Ryan Dierenfield became the fastest guy in Montana

BILLINGS — Billings Skyview sprinter Ryan Dierenfield knew exactly what he wanted.

“Buying into the program is something that I started to do and it helped me out tremendously. Getting after it in practice and working out as hard as I can every single day, doing the little things right," Dierenfield said. "This is what I wanted to do and this is what I wanted to be great at."

“He has put in all the hard work and done everything I've asked of him and gone above and beyond," Skyview sprints coach and former Falcon standout Brandon Pearce said. "It has shown, and luckily for me when I tell him to do something he does it."

Following a torn quadriceps that shortened his freshman season, Dierenfield’s development took off. The relationship he has with his sprints coach Pearce has also been an underlying motivator.

“First meet I ran a 10.75 and that actually tied (Pearce's) PR," Dierenfield said. "It meant a lot for me for Pearce to come up to me and tell me he wants me to break it. It says a lot about him and his coaching and that he wants the absolute best for me. It means a lot I can chase those goals all the time."

“If anyone were to break any records that I have, it would be someone I coached. And especially (Dierenfield)," Pearce said. "Records are meant to be broken. I think he deserves it. I'm pretty sure he has a very good chance to get me. If we were to go one-on-one, pretty sure he'd get me."

Dierenfield is currently the fastest guy in Montana, clocking in at a blazing 10.64 seconds in the 100 meters. He’s within reach of the all-class state record of 10.50 set by CMR’s Damien Nelson, but Dierenfield does a great job of staying where his feet are.

“The next record that I would love to break and that I'm working towards breaking is the school record of 10.56, I believe. So that's my next biggest goal," Dierenfield said.

It seems like the sky is the limit for Dierenfield as he sets his sights on State AA gold.