Helena Capital's track and field teams wrap up first week of practice

HELENA — Helena Capital’s track and field teams wrapped up their first week of practice in preparation for the 2023 season.

Girls coach Matt Reyant spoke to MTN Sports about how he prepares his squad early in the year, saying, “It’s been a long winter. We have a lot of multisport athletes, which is what we encourage. I think they’re just excited to come out and run and see the sunshine and the blue skies, and just have fun with it.”

Reyant discussed how the Bruins' prior experience and individual goals helped to prepare the entire team for this new season, and that he and his coaching staff hope to put their athletes in the best position for success.

Hurdler and relay runner Mikayla Hall is a key returner and will be attending Montana State in the fall. Hall said: “You definitely have to be careful, because sometimes you can’t push yourself too hard in the cold conditions. You (can) get injured or just make it a little tougher, but yeah, you just have to make the most of the practices you can.”

Another key piece on the relay team, Katie Sheridan, put in the work last summer and has high hopes for both her team as well as herself. “I’m personally really excited four our season and what our team can do,” said Sheridan.

She expressed disappointment in how last year ended due to an unexpected injury but said she is excited for a new season to get under way. “I’m pretty excited about it, like, I feel really confident in myself, I guess just kind of seeing what happens, and see what God has in store for me,” mentioned Sheridan.

Fellow relay runner Hailey Burger said, “We've got to just motivate each other and keep each other uplifted and have a positive mindset, and that helps a lot during practices.”

Reyant emphasized the Bruins' keys to the season: “Ultimately, we just want them to be successful. So we try to give them those tools to be successful and to just have fun with it.”

