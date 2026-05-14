Having risen to the top of the Class A hurdles, Whitefish's Ginger Bergland looks to stay there

WHITEFISH — Track practices may look different this year for the Whitefish Bulldogs, but the drive to be better has not stopped for sophomore hurdler Ginger Bergland.

After coming in second in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles at last season’s Class A state meet, Bergland has held the classification's top marks in both races since this season’s Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet in Missoula.

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'A big hurdle': Whitefish's Ginger Bergland looks to stay on top of Class A hurdles

“I kind of have already worked my way there and I've fought to get there,” Bergland said. “So I think if I can just hold on to it, then I really will, you know, feel accomplished at the end of the season, and I will either way.”

Despite coming up just short of first place, her performance last season as a freshman helped the rest of her team take home the Class A state title for the first time since 2022. That's an experience Bergland will never forget.

“Being state champions, it really meant a lot team-wise,” Bergland said. “I felt more bonded to all my team members. You know, even afterwards with the trophy, we were all taking pictures together with it, and it was just really fun.”

With their venue under construction this spring, the defending champs have had to be creative with their practices, from practicing in gyms to using other nearby locations. But Bergland said the coaches and athletes have made the most of the situation.

“It's very unique that we don't have a track to practice on this season,” Bergland said. “It's definitely been a big hurdle in like, you know, our training, but the coaches have done a really good job at combating that, I think.”

But whether she practices inside or outside, Bergland is determined to remain at the top of Class A hurdles through the rest of the season.

She said one of her main goals is to have her own individual medals by the end of the track season.

“The physical embodiment of all the hard work that I've done and like everything that I've put into it,” Bergland said. “All the friends that I've made, kind of, and everyone who's helped to push me to where I am, but yeah, it would be amazing.”

