Harlowton-Ryegate's Romulus Hiner running to make late grandfather proud

LAUREL — Harlowton-Ryegate senior Romulus Hiner is among the fastest guys in Class C this spring, having a top-five time in all three sprints as well as running on two of the state's best relay teams.

He’s part of a loaded Engineers team hoping to finish the year with state hardware in all three sports.

“We have a great, outstanding team. They've definitely pushed me. Bergen (Mysse) and Angus (Glennie) are exceptional athletes, especially. Having them on our relay shows me that I need to live up to their expectation so that we can have a successful team," Hiner said.

"That's just been my thing since forever, and it's been something we've always had together is pushing each other."

Hiner has fed off that friendly competition thus far, but he’s also running for something bigger than him. You’ll see Hiner grab the cross around his neck and say a quick prayer just before settling into the blocks.

“Christ has been a big part of my life. I've kind of always looked at that as a big thing. My grandpa — I wear his hat — he passed away two years ago. He was a big Christian. That's kind of been my thing, is looking up to him and making him and Christ proud," Hiner said.

Grandpa is looking down smiling. Hiner has the fastest 400-meter dash time in Class C this year at 51.19 seconds and recently finished fourth at the Midland Roundtable Top 10. But he had to find a garbage can to hold his lunch following the race.

“That was my thing a lot when I was working out in the offseason this year, is I was puking quite a bit. I had to have (a garbage can) next to me quite often," Hiner said.

All that offseason work has positioned Hiner for several trips to the podium at the State C track and field meet in Great Falls later this month.