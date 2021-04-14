Watch
Harlowton-Ryegate track teams shine at Tuesday Skyview meet

Posted at 7:40 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 12:07:31-04

BILLINGS -- The Harlowton-Ryegate girls track team brought home a team title on Tuesday, while the boys finished second as both teams had strong showings at Billings Skyview's small school meet.

The Engineer girls had a great showing on the track. Emmy Martin swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes, while Harlowton-Ryegate took the top two spots in the 400 and the top four spots in the 800.

The Engineer boys were equally impressive on Tuesday, even though they finished just behind Billings Skyview in the team race. Ryan Fenley was a multiple-event winner on Tuesday, winning the 800 and the triple jump for the Engineers. Colter Woldstad won the 200 for the Engineers and ran on both first-place relay teams.

Full results can be found below.

Team scores

Boys: Billings Skyview 71.99, Harlowton-Ryegate 66.5, Winnett-Grass Range 44, Roundup 37.5, Custer-Hysham 9.

Girls: Harlowton-Ryegate 78, Roundup 63, Billings Skyview 48, Custer-Hysham 3, Winnett-Grass Range 1.

100 Meters Varsity - Finals

1.10Jace Lemmel11.92aRoundup
2.10Jordan Olson12.21aRoundup
3.11Cole Blatter12.34aPRHarlowton/Ryegate
4.12Derrik Zimmerman12.37aWinnett-Grass Range
5.11Jerome Johnson12.62aRoundup
6.12Johnny Mysse13.00aPRHarlowton/Ryegate
7.9Landon Jefferson13.03aBillings Skyview
8.9Cody Bushman13.19aBillings Skyview
9.9Layton Geary13.21aPRWinnett-Grass Range
10.11Cy Nunn13.36aPRWinnett-Grass Range
11.9Trent Qualls13.67aPRBillings Skyview
12.11Ryder Wald13.75aPRBillings Skyview
13.9Hunter Sherner13.86aBillings Skyview
14.9Carson Candelaria14.02aPRBillings Skyview
15.9Enzo Corean14.74aPRWinnett-Grass Range
16.9Thomas Bruner14.96aRoundup
200 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.11Colter Woldstad24.93aHarlowton/Ryegate
2.12Derrik Zimmerman25.00aWinnett-Grass Range
3.10Jace Lemmel25.34aRoundup
4.10Jordan Olson25.80aRoundup
5.11Cole Blatter25.94aHarlowton/Ryegate
6.9Brady Bantz26.10aPRWinnett-Grass Range
7.9Landon Jefferson26.88aPRBillings Skyview
8.9Jace Dunkel27.00aPRWinnett-Grass Range
9.9Layton Geary27.27aPRWinnett-Grass Range
10.12John Main27.40aRoundup
11.9Cody Bushman27.67aBillings Skyview
12.11Ryder Wald27.92aPRBillings Skyview
13.11Jerome Johnson28.58aRoundup
14.12Joey Hurt29.13aSRBillings Skyview
15.9Bergen Mysse30.17aHarlowton/Ryegate
16.9Thomas Bruner31.21aRoundup
17.9Romulus Hiner31.23aHarlowton/Ryegate
18.9Aaron Willis32.02aPRHarlowton/Ryegate
400 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.12Gareth Servis1:03.57aRoundup
2.12Joey Hurt1:03.70aBillings Skyview
800 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.12Ryan Fenley2:12.91aSRHarlowton/Ryegate
2.9Romulus Hiner2:21.08aPRHarlowton/Ryegate
3.12Jason Todhunter2:26.69aSRHarlowton/Ryegate
4.9Angus Glennie2:31.04aHarlowton/Ryegate
5.10Alex Russell2:35.25aCuster-Hysham
6.11Nikolas Spartz2:39.69aBillings Skyview
7.11Colter Watts2:40.64aBillings Skyview
8.10Michael Thaseethong3:00.46aBillings Skyview
1600 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.10Alex Russell5:30.73aPRCuster-Hysham
2.11Nikolas Spartz5:42.97aBillings Skyview
3.11Colter Watts5:43.26aPRBillings Skyview
4.9Enzo Corean5:48.85aWinnett-Grass Range
5.11Jack Iverson6:19.92aBillings Skyview
6.10Michael Thaseethong6:29.93aBillings Skyview
7.12Elijah Fish8:02.24aRoundup
110m Hurdles - 39" Varsity - Finals x
1.10Tanner Schell20.26aPRBillings Skyview
2.9Bridger Felchle20.93aPRBillings Skyview
300m Hurdles - 36" Varsity - Finals x
1.10Tanner Schell50.70aPRBillings Skyview
2.9Bridger Felchle57.59aPRBillings Skyview
4x100 Relay Varsity - Finals x
1.Relay Team47.48aHarlowton/Ryegate
2.Relay Team47.94aRoundup
3.

Cy Nunn

Caden Seaholm

Enzo Corean

Walker Domen

54.16aWinnett-Grass Range
4x400 Relay Varsity - Finals x
1.Relay Team3:57.66aHarlowton/Ryegate
2.

Layton Geary

Jace Dunkel

Brady Bantz

Derrik Zimmerman

4:12.07aWinnett-Grass Range
3.Relay Team4:29.64aBillings Skyview
4.Relay Team4:32.33aBillings Skyview
Shot Put - 12lb Varsity - Finals x
1.12Benton Carlson38-08.50PRBillings Skyview
2.12Elijah Fish38-05.50PRRoundup
3.12Garrett Eickhoff33-10.00Winnett-Grass Range
4.10Antoine Morning27-02.50Billings Skyview
5.10Riley Koch24-07.50Billings Skyview
5.9Tucker Bornong24-07.50Harlowton/Ryegate
7.10Tanner Muessig24-06.50Billings Skyview
8.9Carson Candelaria24-03.50PRBillings Skyview
9.9Charlie Zink24-01.00Harlowton/Ryegate
10.11Cody Mack22-10.00Winnett-Grass Range
11.10Jerry Tulimaiau19-09.00Billings Skyview
Discus - 1.6kg Varsity - Finals x
1.12Elijah Fish111-06PRRoundup
2.12Garrett Eickhoff91-01PRWinnett-Grass Range
3.9Hunter Sherner85-07Billings Skyview
4.10Jerry Tulimaiau72-11Billings Skyview
5.12John Main72-06PRRoundup
6.9Bergen Mysse72-04PRHarlowton/Ryegate
7.9Aaron Willis61-00PRHarlowton/Ryegate
8.12Layton Tucek60-03PRWinnett-Grass Range
9.9David Jasper58-10PRBillings Skyview
10.11Caden Seaholm57-09Winnett-Grass Range
11.10Antoine Morning56-01Billings Skyview
12.11Cody Mack54-11Winnett-Grass Range
13.10Tanner Muessig54-01Billings Skyview
14.9Tucker Bornong50-08Harlowton/Ryegate
15.9Charlie Zink49-01Harlowton/Ryegate
16.10Riley Koch44-05PRBillings Skyview
Javelin - 800g Varsity - Finals x
1.12Jason Todhunter135-10Harlowton/Ryegate
2.12Garrett Eickhoff115-00Winnett-Grass Range
3.9Brady Bantz113-02Winnett-Grass Range
4.12Benton Carlson112-08Billings Skyview
5.9Jace Dunkel110-07PRWinnett-Grass Range
6.12Elijah Fish108-03Roundup
7.10Alex Russell107-06Custer-Hysham
8.12John Main94-00PRRoundup
9.11Walker Domen83-01PRWinnett-Grass Range
10.9Bergen Mysse72-05Harlowton/Ryegate
11.9Tucker Bornong72-00Harlowton/Ryegate
12.9Carson Candelaria68-03PRBillings Skyview
13.9Enzo Corean67-00PRWinnett-Grass Range
14.10Antoine Morning58-03Billings Skyview
15.9Charlie Zink57-03PRHarlowton/Ryegate
16.10Tanner Muessig53-08Billings Skyview
17.10Riley Koch52-00PRBillings Skyview
18.11Cody Mack48-10Winnett-Grass Range
19.9Aaron Willis45-10Harlowton/Ryegate
20.9David Jasper42-00Billings Skyview
High Jump Varsity - Finals x
1.11Cole Blatter5-08.00Harlowton/Ryegate
2.11Walker Domen5-04.00PRWinnett-Grass Range
2.9Jace Dunkel5-04.00PRWinnett-Grass Range
4.9Angus Glennie5-02.00Harlowton/Ryegate
5.10Tanner Schell5-00.00PRBillings Skyview
5.11Jerome Johnson5-00.00Roundup
--9Layton GearyNHWinnett-Grass Range
Pole Vault Varsity - Finals x
1.10Beau Barthuly7-06.00Billings Skyview
1.9David Jasper7-06.00PRBillings Skyview
1.9Hunter Sherner7-06.00Billings Skyview
4.9Aaron Willis6-06.00PRHarlowton/Ryegate
Long Jump Varsity - Finals x
1.12Kevin Jones17-11.00SRBillings Skyview
2.11Colter Woldstad17-09.75Harlowton/Ryegate
3.11Walker Domen17-06.75PRWinnett-Grass Range
4.11Cole Blatter17-04.00Harlowton/Ryegate
5.12Johnny Mysse16-11.75Harlowton/Ryegate
6.11Cy Nunn16-09.50PRWinnett-Grass Range
7.12Mikle Darby16-07.50Custer-Hysham
8.9Brady Bantz16-07.00Winnett-Grass Range
9.12John Main16-01.00Roundup
10.10Josh Arave15-08.00Billings Skyview
11.10Beau Barthuly15-04.25PRBillings Skyview
12.9Jace Dunkel15-03.50PRWinnett-Grass Range
13.9Layton Geary14-10.00PRWinnett-Grass Range
14.11Ryder Wald14-05.50PRBillings Skyview
15.9Cody Bushman13-07.00PRBillings Skyview
16.9Enzo Corean12-09.75Winnett-Grass Range
17.12Layton Tucek12-07.00PRWinnett-Grass Range
Triple Jump Varsity - Finals x
1.12Ryan Fenley39-03.00Harlowton/Ryegate
2.11Cy Nunn34-02.00PRWinnett-Grass Range
3.11Ryder Wald30-07.00PRBillings Skyview
4.12Mikle Darby28-08.00Custer-Hysham
5.11Caden Seaholm28-00.25Winnett-Grass Range
--12Johnny MysseNDHarlowton/Ryegate
--12Layton TucekNDWinnett-Grass Range
100 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.12Emmy Martin13.81aHarlowton/Ryegate
2.11Dakota Roberts13.95aHarlowton/Ryegate
3.11Raelynn Heggem14.04aHarlowton/Ryegate
4.10Ashley Wilson15.03aRoundup
5.9Janie Hollowell15.10aBillings Skyview
6.10Isa Caballero15.45aHarlowton/Ryegate
7.10Meryn Torno15.49aBillings Skyview
8.10Leah Smith15.74aBillings Skyview
9.10Azalea Burnham16.07aBillings Skyview
9.10Joy Main16.07aPRRoundup
11.12Andrea Haverkamp16.30aRoundup
12.11Jada LaTray16.70aPRBillings Skyview
13.12Giulia Massignan17.48aPRRoundup
14.9Zoey Schmitt17.50aBillings Skyview
200 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.12Emmy Martin29.06aHarlowton/Ryegate
2.11Dakota Roberts29.60aHarlowton/Ryegate
3.11Raelynn Heggem30.08aHarlowton/Ryegate
4.10Ashley Wilson31.83aRoundup
5.10Leah Smith32.51aPRBillings Skyview
6.10Azalea Burnham33.50aBillings Skyview
7.10Joy Main33.71aRoundup
8.11Jada LaTray34.57aPRBillings Skyview
9.12Andrea Haverkamp36.99aRoundup
10.9Zoey Schmitt38.95aBillings Skyview
400 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.11Raelynn Heggem1:11.53aHarlowton/Ryegate
2.12Emmy Martin1:14.37aHarlowton/Ryegate
3.9Layla Warnes1:20.25aBillings Skyview
1600 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.9Jennica Voigt6:39.78aPRBillings Skyview
2.9Deserae Toombs6:45.54aRoundup
3.9Hayden Smeltz6:58.23aPRBillings Skyview
4.10Cassidy Bailey7:15.87aPRBillings Skyview
5.12Kathyrn Brower7:25.61aBillings Skyview
6.11Syria Negro7:38.75aRoundup
7.12Giulia Massignan7:39.42aRoundup
8.12Emily Donahue7:42.56aRoundup
3200 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1.9Jennica Voigt13:52.28aPRBillings Skyview
2.12Emily Donahue16:22.94aSRRoundup
100m Hurdles - 33" Varsity - Finals x
1.9Janie Hollowell21.27aPRBillings Skyview
2.10Meryn Torno23.25aBillings Skyview
3.9Yulena Jasper26.11aBillings Skyview
300m Hurdles - 30" Varsity - Finals x
1.9Janie Hollowell1:17.00aBillings Skyview
4x100 Relay Varsity - Finals x
1.Relay Team54.81aHarlowton/Ryegate
4x400 Relay Varsity - Finals x
1.Relay Team4:51.95aHarlowton/Ryegate
Shot Put - 4kg Varsity - Finals x
1.12Amy Castro29-05.00Roundup
2.10Isa Caballero26-06.00Harlowton/Ryegate
3.11Elizabeth Donahue25-09.00Roundup
4.11Peyton Tomassi25-06.00Roundup
5.10Sarhea Jones24-09.50PRBillings Skyview
6.9Sarah Clark22-10.00PRCuster-Hysham
7.10Arieanna Howard22-09.50Winnett-Grass Range
8.9Gabby Garay22-08.00Harlowton/Ryegate
9.11Kambri Sandman22-04.00SRWinnett-Grass Range
10.9Nicole Stevenson21-11.50PRBillings Skyview
11.9Jo Hopf20-11.00Custer-Hysham
12.9Tessa Stokes20-05.50Billings Skyview
13.10Emily Coles19-08.00PRRoundup
14.10N'Zhoni Old Elk19-06.50Billings Skyview
15.11Piper Eckart18-05.50Billings Skyview
16.10Alison Liwosz15-05.00Billings Skyview
Discus - 1kg Varsity - Finals x
1.11Elizabeth Donahue77-08Roundup
2.12Amy Castro75-08Roundup
3.11Peyton Tomassi74-01Roundup
4.9Nicole Stevenson60-05Billings Skyview
5.11Kambri Sandman57-00SRWinnett-Grass Range
6.10Emily Coles55-11PRRoundup
7.9Tessa Stokes52-07Billings Skyview
8.9Jo Hopf52-05Custer-Hysham
9.10Arieanna Howard50-04Winnett-Grass Range
10.10Sarhea Jones49-10Billings Skyview
11.10N'Zhoni Old Elk46-08Billings Skyview
12.9Sarah Clark43-00Custer-Hysham
13.10Alison Liwosz33-07PRBillings Skyview
Javelin - 600g Varsity - Finals x
1.10Isa Caballero85-01PRHarlowton/Ryegate
2.11Elizabeth Donahue77-00Roundup
3.11Peyton Tomassi74-09Roundup
4.9Jo Hopf71-00PRCuster-Hysham
5.9Sarah Clark69-02PRCuster-Hysham
6.10Arieanna Howard66-08PRWinnett-Grass Range
7.9Gabby Garay64-01PRHarlowton/Ryegate
8.12Makayla Goffena59-09Roundup
8.11Kaytie Newman59-09Roundup
10.9Nicole Stevenson58-09PRBillings Skyview
11.9Deserae Toombs51-05PRRoundup
12.10N'Zhoni Old Elk50-06PRBillings Skyview
13.10Truly Nomee49-03PRBillings Skyview
14.10Cassidy Bailey45-08Billings Skyview
15.9Regina Phelan42-02Billings Skyview
16.11Piper Eckart41-06PRBillings Skyview
17.10Alexis Brauer37-11PRBillings Skyview
18.10Alison Liwosz34-09Billings Skyview
High Jump Varsity - Finals x
1.10Samantha Fenley4-06.00Harlowton/Ryegate
2.11Kaytie Newman4-04.00SRRoundup
2.10Joy Main4-04.00PRRoundup
2.9Janie Hollowell4-04.00Billings Skyview
Pole Vault Varsity - Finals x
1.12Makayla Goffena6-06.00Roundup
--11Piper EckartNHBillings Skyview
Long Jump Varsity - Finals x
1.12Makayla Goffena13-05.50Roundup
2.10Isa Caballero13-01.25Harlowton/Ryegate
3.9Gracie Anderson12-10.50PRHarlowton/Ryegate
4.11Kaytie Newman11-04.25Roundup
5.11Katie Glennie10-11.25SRHarlowton/Ryegate
Triple Jump Varsity - Finals x
1.12Alexis Hagl29-07.50Harlowton/Ryegate
