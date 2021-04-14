Harlowton-Ryegate track teams shine at Tuesday Skyview meet

BILLINGS -- The Harlowton-Ryegate girls track team brought home a team title on Tuesday, while the boys finished second as both teams had strong showings at Billings Skyview's small school meet.

The Engineer girls had a great showing on the track. Emmy Martin swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes, while Harlowton-Ryegate took the top two spots in the 400 and the top four spots in the 800.

The Engineer boys were equally impressive on Tuesday, even though they finished just behind Billings Skyview in the team race. Ryan Fenley was a multiple-event winner on Tuesday, winning the 800 and the triple jump for the Engineers. Colter Woldstad won the 200 for the Engineers and ran on both first-place relay teams.

Full results can be found below.

Team scores

Boys: Billings Skyview 71.99, Harlowton-Ryegate 66.5, Winnett-Grass Range 44, Roundup 37.5, Custer-Hysham 9.

Girls: Harlowton-Ryegate 78, Roundup 63, Billings Skyview 48, Custer-Hysham 3, Winnett-Grass Range 1.

100 Meters Varsity - Finals

