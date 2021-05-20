Harlowton-Ryegate boys, Park City girls win Southern C titles

The Harlowton-Ryegate boys and Park City girls are bringing first-place trophies back home, as the Engineers and Panthers won team titles at the Southern C divisional track and field meet in Laurel on Thursday.

Harlowton-Ryegate finished with 148 points, which was enough to hold off Park City, which finished with 129. Roberts finished third in the boys race with 60.

The Engineers had several individual winners on Thursday afternoon. Colter Woldstad edged Park City's Garrett Zimdars to win the 100-meter dash in 11.56 seconds. Zimdars would flip the script in the 400-meter dash, though, winning in 52.69 seconds.

Engineers senior Ryan Fenley swept the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, while the Harlowton-Ryegate 1,600-meter relay team finished first in 3 minutes, 45.10 seconds. Jason Todhunter cruised to a victory in the javelin with a throw of 167 feet, 2 inches.

Park City held off Harlowton-Ryegate's girls, scoring 76 points to the Engineers' 71.

Park City needed to finish in front of Harlowton-Ryegate in the 1,600-meter relay to ensure a first-place trophy, and the Panthers did exactly that. Park City (4:37.59) finished nearly three seconds ahead of the Engineers to seal the deal.

Park City only had one individual champion on Thursday afternoon, as Leigha Grabowska won the 300-meter hurdles in 51.39 seconds. Park City's 400-meter relay team also finished in first (55.15 seconds).

