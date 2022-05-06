Griz basketball commit Reynolds one of state's top high jumpers

SHELBY — Shelby High School's 6-foot-9-inch senior Rhett Reynolds heads to Missoula next year to play basketball for the University of Montana, but before that happens he’ll try to end his high school athletic career on a high note in the high jump.

Reynolds currently holds the second best mark in the state at all classes in high jump at six-feet- six inches and Reynolds loves it, since the event naturally helps him in basketball.

“A lot of times in track you just run but in high jump I keep my balance going up so it just helps me in basketball,” Reynolds said.

This past season, Reynolds helped lead his team to a Class B state tournament appearance where they went 2-2 but that was just one of the three sports he has to focus on in a given high school year. Entering the NCAA Division I basketball realm means a year round dedication to the hardwood, a change of pace from Reynolds usual schedule.

“The main thing is it’s going to be fun training for basketball year round,” Reynolds said. “I’m in football, track, in basketball and something always whereas now I can focus on basketball year round.”

Although Reynolds is a heavy favorite to win state in high jump at the MHSA State B-C track and field meet at the end of May, Reynolds is perfectly content putting up good performances in multiple events and enjoying his last time as a Shelby Coyote.

“Just finishing strong, having good performances from here on out. Just placing and winning events would be fun but just having good performances is all I can ask for.”