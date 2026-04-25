GREAT FALLS — A pair of Great Falls High pole vaulters are aiming for new heights — and records — this spring.

Luke Allen, who finished fourth among the boys at the Class AA state meet last spring, currently holds the second-best clearing mark of 14 feet, only trailing defending champion Brayden Brisko of Helena Capital.

"You're never going to find it anywhere else," Allen said at Great Falls High's track and field practice on Wednesday about being one of the final competitors standing at state last year. "You're going to feel it in the moment and now I know what it's like. I think it'll help a little bit more, but I'm just hoping to feel it again for hopefully first this year."

Then there's Addison Smith, who was among the final three who all cleared 11-3 at state, but finished tied for second. She now sits atop the classification with a best height beat of 12 feet.

"I definitely say it would help knowing how my body reacts to that kind of situation and I've learned different techniques to try and help myself calm down," Smith said.

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Great Falls High pole vaulters Luke Allen, Addison Smith aim to reach record heights in Class AA

Smith transferred over from CMR to Great Falls High for the season.

"It's just a community, it's a family together here and it's great," Smith said.

Now the two are currently setting the tone of what competitors across Class AA may have to reach in order to keep up with them.

"It might be the same as I left off, but we've had, what, 30-degree weather, windy as can be," Allen said on already clearing 14 feet. "I can do that on a short step, first try. I can tell there's a big gap where I left off and where I am, and I just hope to see it continue."

"I put a lot of work in this summer and this indoor season, working with coaches, different camps, stuff like that," Smith said. "It's definitely a confidence boost being able to be already above where I left off last season."

Both said they competed at indoor showcases prior to the season. One of the meets Smith competed at — the Spokane High School Preview — she won. And the top height she beat helped her earn a college commitment to Division I Youngstown State in Ohio.

"I am so happy about it, I mean I've been looking for college right, and then it was kind of on a whim, actually. I saw one of their pole vaulters on Instagram, they had a reel out and I was like, oh my gosh, that was a beautiful vault, where does he jump at?" Smith said. "So I went and looked at that, I was like, OK Youngstown. Where is that, right? I've never heard of it."

From there, she said she contacted the coach.

"This was when I only had an 11-3 (personal record) and he didn't really respond. I was like, OK, whatever. And then I hit my 12-4½ and he was like, I'm interested. Call me right away," Smith said. "I was like, OK, I'm in for this. This is going to be so much fun and an adventure, and he's just an amazing coach. I'm excited to work with him."

Allen will also be competing in jumps at the next level, as he'll attend Carroll College. But before the two wrap up their high school tenures, they said eyes are set on championships and more.

"Our school record is 15-9, so I really want to take that down," Allen said.

"The state record right now is 13 and I'm looking to break that," Smith said.

The Bison are next in action Tuesday at home in the Golden Triangle meet.

