Great Falls High hosts Kalispell Flathead in first home dual meet of spring

GREAT FALLS — Memorial Stadium hosted its first of many competitions this high school track and field season Friday, as Great Falls High welcomed Kalispell Flathead for the Bison's first home dual of the spring.

The Braves are the defending Class AA team champion, and they got the evening started with a win in the 110 hurdles as Sirreal Rice crossed first in 15.82 seconds.

For the girls, the 100 hurdles was a very tight race between the Bravettes' Bristol Lenz and Scarlet Harris of the Bison. Lenz ended up having just a little bit more, finishing with a time of 15.07.

Full results can be found on athletic.net.

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