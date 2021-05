GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls High boys and Billings Skyview girls won team titles in a track and field dual between the two schools at a rainy Memorial Stadium on Friday.

The Bison boys scored 99 points to Skyview's 46, while the Falcon girls outscored Great Falls High 107 to 29.

Great Falls High freshman Ryan Harrington qualified for the State AA meet in the 3,200-meter run with time of 9:53.30, a personal record.

Full results can be found here.