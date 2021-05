Posted at 9:49 PM, May 11, 2021

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls High boys and Great Falls CMR girls won the team scores at the annual crosstown meet at Memorial Stadium. The Bison boys outscored CMR 78.5 to 68.5. The Rustler girls dominated, scoring 114.5 to 30.5. For full individual results, click here.

