Great Falls CMR's Henderson qualifies for state and sets school record

GREAT FALLS — This past week at the crosstown track and field meet, Great Falls CMR junior Kylie Henderson had a historic day for the Rustlers. She not only qualified for state in the pole vault but she set a school record with a mark of 10 feet 7 inches.

“It’s crazy…I’ve been building up for it,” Henderson said after clearing the record and setting two PR’s in long jump as well.

Previously, Henderson’s PR in the pole vault was 9 feet 6 inches. She shattered that record by over a foot through the adrenaline and confidence gained from earlier in the meet against the Bison.

Henderson’s next goal will be to try and clear the difficult 11 foot mark and since she’s only a junior she still has a whole other year to reach it.

“I just need to put in more work and eventually I will get there,” Henderson stated confidently.

There is more work to be done this season though as she has just under two weeks to prepare for the MHSA Class AA state track and field meet in Butte, May 27-28.