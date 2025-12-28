Golden career made Helena's record-setting Madilyn Todorovich MTN Sports' female athlete of the year

The Todorovich surname has origins that translate to "gift of God."

In 2025, Madilyn Todorovich used her God-given and Helena-honed talents to achieve feats that will immortalize her name in Montana history books. For her prowess in track and field — a sport that dates back to Ancient Greece and the first Olympic Games — Todorovich is the 2025 MTN Sports female athlete of the year.

It recognizes what Todorovich accomplished not only this past spring, but the entirety of her illustrious high school career, which the now-former Helena Bengal concluded with a performance for the ages at the Class AA state meet in Kalispell in May.

Todorovich won seven medals, including individual championships in the high jump, long jump, triple jump and 400-meter dash. She clocked a personal-record time of 57.22 seconds in the 400, marked a PR triple jump of 36 feet, 8½ inches, tied a PR of 18-6½ in the long jump and cleared 5-6 to win the high jump.

She also placed second in the 300-meter hurdles and ran legs on the Bengals' 400- and 1,600-meter relay teams, which placed third and fourth, respectively. Todorovich's Herculean effort produced 50.5 points to break the Class AA girls record for most points scored at a single state meet.

In all, she finished her high school career with a record 27 medals, eclipsing the old mark of 24 set by Conrad's Loni Perkins in 2003 and tied by Geraldine's Toni Quenell in 2005.

Todorovich's four-year total features a school-record 10 gold medals, including two each in the 400-meter run (2024 and 2025), 300-meter hurdles (2023 and 2024) and high jump (2023 and 2025). In addition to her 2025 gold medals in the long and triple jumps, she won gold in both relays in 2024.

She added four silver medals during her career — two in the 200-meter dash (2023 and 2024) and one each in the 300 hurdles (2025) and 400 relay (2022). Her bronze medals include two each in the 400 (2022 and 2023) and 400 relay (2023 and 2025) and one apiece in the long jump (2022) and 1,600 relay (2022).

Todorovich had five fourth-place finishes at the state meet — 200 (2022), 300 hurdles (2022), high jump (2022) and 1,600 relay (2023 and 2025) — and fifth-place finishes in the long jump (2023) and high jump (2024).

She won Helena High's Pat Donovan Award, which honors senior student-athletes who demonstrate outstanding character, service and leadership. Todorovich is now on the track and field team at Baylor University.

“It’s not often you get a kid who’s won four state championships — eight over her career — and is a valedictorian, and she’s involved in the community,” Helena coach Jesse Zentz told MTN Sports earlier this year. “She’s involved in the Helena Novas youth program when we need her to. She’s just the full package."

